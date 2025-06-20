TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, June 21

Hartwick Fire Department

Celebrates 75 Years

ANNIVERSARY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “75th Anniversary Celebration.” Food, demonstrations, tours and more. Hartwick Fire Department Company #2, 4877 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8091 or https://www.facebook.com/events/632140996434795?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DEADLINE—Last day for performers to register for the “Headwaters Music and Arts Festival.” Held 7/19 from noon to 4 p.m. Presented by the Roxbury Arts Group and the Headwaters Arts Center, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/hmaf2025

HIKE—All Day. “Saturday Hike: Mud Lake.” Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring your own lunch. Registration required with hike leader Tom Austin (607) 435-8107. Start at Riddell State Park, finishing at Pine Lake, Oneonta. https://susqadk.org/saturday-hikes/

FUNDRAISER—7:30-11:30 a.m. “Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department: Fly-In Pancake Breakfast.” All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages. Fees apply. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, 866 State Highway 166, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9007.

BIRDING—8-9:30 a.m. “Kirkside Park Bird Walk.” Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Meet at the Kirkside Parking Area, 67 Kirkside Drive, Roxbury. (607) 434-4880 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1033078325634239/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by the Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Held each day through 6/29. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1149503537217439&set=a.557428283091637

GARDEN—9-11 a.m. “Composting Workshop.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Mohican Farm Manager Devin Merkley presents informative discussion on the compost system at Mohican Farm and how to apply these concepts to each back yard. Registration required. Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/composting-workshop

SCHENEVUS FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring starter plants, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more. Held each Saturday through October. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

GARDEN—10 a.m. Plant Sale with Roaming Roots Farm. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/709794074795562/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GARDEN—10 a.m. “Fairy Garden Workshop.” Fees apply; materials provided. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/events/707846815135956?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly for the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, 112 Physical Science Building, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4139578529612105/4139578572945434/?active_tab=about

• 10:30 a.m. “Worlds of Curiosity.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. Auction and bake sale to benefit the Pierstown Grange Building Fund. Featuring household goods, tools, vintage items, furniture and more. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-4656.

KNITTING GROUP—11 a.m. Bring a project or beginners are welcome to come learn with Gloria. Free; registration required. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=724311680429937&set=a.244415948419515

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Splendor in the Everyday.” All welcome. On view Saturdays or by appointment through July 9. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1284472570351138&set=a.250757320389340

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Color and Pattern: Textile Design with Anne Gohorel.” Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/color-and-pattern-textile-design

ART WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Drypoint Printmaking Workshop for Adults.” Tickets required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1459234321741648/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPENING—Noon to dusk. “Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage Ribbon Cutting and Celebration.” Reveal, concert and more. Mueller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. Text (516) 939-8960 or https://www.oneonta.ny.us/

BREAD—Noon. “Gays Eating Garlic Bread in the Park.” Presented by Inside Insanity. All welcome; family friendly; bring your own garlic bread. Town Park, Worcester. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122195488616095180&set=a.122121578894095180

FESTIVAL—Noon to 5 p.m. “6th Annual Oneonta Juneteenth Festival.” Family-friendly celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S., honoring Black culture, resilience and community. Day includes community yoga session, kids’ activities, arts and crafts, a Black Town Hall, free community meal, and a mini-concert finale. Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. oneontajuneteenth@gmail.com

ARTS GRANTS—Noon. Small Arts Grants Information Session. Delaware County artists/non-profits are invited to apply for small grants to support arts projects and programs. Presented online by the Roxbury Arts Group. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/grants

LITERATURE—1-3 p.m. “Lattes and Literature.” Presented by the Morris Village Library. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/693237809758056/698054355943068/

GAMING—1-4 p.m. “Pokémon: Weekly Standard Tournament.” Fees apply. Held each Saturday. Good Games, 154 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-8892 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1958335594971364/1958335611638029/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CRAFT—2 p.m. “Princess Hat Making.” Make a tall, pointy princess hat. Supplies provided. Open to children and teens. Registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=555679&PK=

WORKSHOP—3:30-5 p.m. “Introduction to Canva.” Presented by Laurel Ames, award-winning creative director. Fees apply; registration required. ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122133455354749882&set=gm.687944050683122

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Paper, Petal, Leaf and Metal.” By Mark Mastroianni. Free; open to the public. Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts, 410 Canal Place, Little Falls. (315) 823-0808.

PARTY—6-10 p.m. “Regency Soirée.” Dancing, tea, games and a lavish dinner. Period attire encouraged. Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/events25

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. “La Muchach y el Propio Junte” presented by Isabel Ramirez. Bold, confrontational songs that dive into the social crises afflicting Colombians. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or https://www.westkc.org/muchacha

PREMIER—7 p.m. “GodSent.” A Words to Stage Production. Theatrical production exploring themes of power, dehumanization, oppression, control and healing if the tools are embraced. Tickets required. The Visionary, 2381 State Highway 205, Mount Vision. (607) 638-5119 or https://www.upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Empire Wild in Concert.” Free. Great Hall, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=555680&PK=

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Amsterdam Mohawks. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

READING—7:30 p.m. “The Man from Massachusetts.” Written and performed by Sam Goodyear. Recreation of the visit between John Adams and his friends on July 4th, 1826, when they honored him on the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Fees apply. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Cherry Valley. (518) 774-0134 or http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/events2.html

