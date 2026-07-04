TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, July 5

Music, Readings, and Speakers

Celebrate 250 Years of Independence

ONEONTA250—1 p.m. Celebrate Oneonta250, featuring the Oneonta Concert Association at 2 p.m., a reading of the Declaration of Independence, speakers in historic costume, the Realtime Dixieland Band and more. Huntington Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1466030804691922/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. Community Pancake Breakfast. Fees apply. Discounts for military, WIC, SNAP, etc. Cooperstown Beaver Valley Cabin and Campsites, 138 Towers Road, Milford. (607) 293-7324 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1644637499954876/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—9 a.m. Hatha Yoga Class with Mira. The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2195583114613528/2195583121280194/

MIDDLEFIELD MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Farm and Flea Market. Roseboom. https://www.facebook.com/events/1028673976404489/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CHANGEOVER DAY—9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Avoid heavy traffic and pedestrians on State Route 205. Cooperstown All Star Village, Oneonta. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

MILFORD FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held each Sunday, Memorial Day through Columbus Day weekends. Curry Park, State Highway 28, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Pet Names.” The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/984778734158853

MUSIC—6 p.m. “Oneonta Kirtan: Interfaith Devotional Music Meditation.” Held first Sunday of each month. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1570299106866182

PERFORMANCE—8-10 p.m. “Axis Mundi.” Educational and performative event/call to action by Guggenheim dance artist Maureen Fleming. Followed by a discussion on why data centers and pipelines are the same thing right now and more. Suggested donation applies; tickets required. Pumpkin Hollow Arts Center, 1157 Frank Briggs Road, Oneonta. http://www.maureenfleming.com/pages/schedule.html

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