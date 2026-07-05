INDEPENDENCE DAY—Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. springfield.july4@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldParade/ • 11 a.m. Annual 4th of July parade along Route 20 in Springfield Center. • Noon. Food, music and more at the Springfield Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. • 7:30-10 p.m. Evening concert and fireworks display. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown.…