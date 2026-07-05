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TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, July 6

Sundown Duo Concert
at Pathfinder Village

LIVE MUSIC—5:30 p.m. Summer Concert: Sundown Duo. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CHANGEOVER DAY—2-3:30 p.m. If traveling south on State Route 28, seek an alternate route. Cooperstown Dreams Park, Cooperstown. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

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