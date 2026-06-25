TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, June 26

Robin Hood Movie Night

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT—8 p.m. “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.” Free. The Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1566092045075584&set=pcb.1566092161742239

BOOK CLUB—Read “Roses in the Mouth of a Lion” by Bushra Rehman and discuss with the group at 4 p.m. on 7/23. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1479910880843368&set=a.557428283091637

DEADLINE—Last day to register for a bus trip to the beautiful Hudson, New York area. Featuring an artistic and inspirational tour of Frederick Church’s Olana and the Thomas Cole Historic Site. Held 7/16. Tickets required. Presented by the Center for Continuing Adult Learning, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-7836 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401553803917?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Annual Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown Summer Book Sale. Runs June 20-28 on the sidewalks of the Fair Street side of Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

GAME—9 a.m. Beginner Mahjong. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

LAVENDER—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “U-Pick Lavender Days.” Fees apply. Held Wednesday-Sunday through July 19. Slate Hill Lavender Farm, 342 Slate Hill Road, Sharon Springs. (518) 424-3668 or https://slatehill-lavenderfarm.com/pages/visit

YOGA—10 a.m. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1294389766163028&set=a.418484840420196

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pork pot roast, boiled potatoes, dill carrots and banana bread. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

STORIES COME ALIVE—Noon. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1396383172525087&set=a.545675200929226

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

HISTORY—3 p.m. “The Boxcar Settlement: Oneonta’s Lost Neighborhood.” Presented by local rail historian Jim Loudon. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

QUILTING—5 p.m. “Friday Night Delights: Cut It Out.”Make a carry case with magnetic closure for scissors. Series held the last Friday of each month. Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Paper + Skin.” Group exhibit by eight tattoo artists. On view through 8/1. The Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/paper-and-skin-reception

LIVE MUSIC—5:30 p.m. The Jimi Hendrix Jazz Trio. The Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-8458 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122182426142871699&set=pcb.122182428140871699

LIVE MUSIC—6-10 p.m. 90s Noise. Includes food truck, outdoor/indoor bar and bonfire. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=988101080438906&set=a.160120909903598

COMEDY—6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. “Hill People’s Comedy Fest.” Free improve comedy workshop, comedy barrage and comedy variety show. Held through 6/27. The Party Theater, The Belvedere Inn, 10 Academy Street, Stamford. https://thepartytheater.com/hill-people/

SHAKESPEARE—6 p.m. “In Her Voice: A Midsummer of Shakespeare’s Women.” Live performances of some of Shakespeare’s famous women. They will share their experiences through dialogues and monologues, giving insight into how women were portrayed. Tickets required. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=589424&PK=

TRIVIA NIGHT—7-9 p.m. 21+ trivia night on everything from art and museum favorites to pop culture surprises. Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

PARTY—8 p.m. Strawberry Moon Full Moon Party. Donations suggested. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10162431948447167&set=gm.27340346975598154&idorvanity=321873527872198

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