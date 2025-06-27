TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, June 28

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 4 p.m. “RSCS Dance Fundraiser.” Spaghetti, music and dance for the whole community. Fees apply. Held rain or shine. The Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1221743842945770&set=pcb.1221748692945285

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SCHENEVUS FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring starter plants, baked goods, hand-crafted items, more. Held each Saturday through October. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by the Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Held each day through 6/29. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1157008476466945&set=a.557428283091637

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

HERKIMER—10 a.m. SUNY Reconnect information session. Presented online by Herkimer College. (315) 866-0300 ext. 8259 or https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3787/suny-reconnect-info-sessions

BUBBLE PALOOZA—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kick off summer with a bubble party for the whole family. Includes bubble painting, bubble machine, bubble towers and more. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8280 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1124457046382556&set=a.544469607714639

QUILTING—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Level 2 EPP Class—English Paper Piecing Bag.” Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

FIELD TRIP—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “The Flora of Deowongo Island.” The Leatherstocking Botanical Society will be surveying the plants of the island on behalf of the Otsego Land Trust. Bring lunch, water, bug spray, glove and long pants. Registration required. Departs from the boat launch, State Highway 28, Richfield Springs. ctedesco1026@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1127120332785620&set=a.619454493552209

HERBAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Herbal Remedies Weekend.” Demonstrations of how plants were used as medicine in the mid-19th century. Included with regular admission. Continues 6/29. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/herbal-remedies-weekend/2025-06-28/

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4139578529612105/4139578566278768/?active_tab=about

• 10:30 a.m. “Worlds of Curiosity.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Splendor in the Everyday.” All welcome. On view Saturdays or by appointment through July 9. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. “Decoupaged Flowers Swirled Glass Effect on 8×10 Picture Frame.” Presented by Glistening Water. Registration required. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=732795656248206&set=a.244415948419515

COMMUNITY ART—Noon to 2 p.m. “Community Creates: Make Outdoor Decorations.” Free; materials/instruction provided. All welcome. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/community-creates-garden-decorations

OPENING—1-7 p.m. Wilber Pool opens for the season. Free to City of Oneonta residents; fees apply for non-residents. Pool passes required. 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 or https://www.oneonta.ny.us/

COOKING—1-3 p.m. “Pizza Making Workshop.” Tickets required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/735348669138365

MEMORIAL—1 p.m. Monument dedication and memorial service honoring Medal of Honor recipient 2nd Lt. Terry Graves. Ceremony will also be honoring Brian Cady, Allen Miller and Andy Rose, who died while serving in Vietnam. Edmeston Town Center, Edmeston. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1087684803284002&set=a.312177337501423

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Music on Main: Small Town Big Band.” Presented by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce. Pioneer Park, corner of Pioneer and Main streets, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1247635683620383?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Wire Wrapped Bracelet Workshop.” Presented by Amanda Trumbull of Soul Crystal Creations. Fees apply; registration required. No experience needed. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1769398547119964/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CANDLEMAKING—1:30-4:30 p.m. “Candle Pouring in Ceramic Vessels.” Presented by Toni Hacker of Beacon Mercantile. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://www.facebook.com/events/670354229043198?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LEGO CLUB—2 p.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1116829450471422&set=a.1074409494713418

ART—2 p.m. “Japonisme: Cassatt, Morisot, and the 19th-century Japanese Art Craze in the West.” Presented by Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray. Tickets required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2192838657821219/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DINNER—4-6 p.m. Free Community Dinner. Dine-in only; reservation welcomed. Spaghetti dinner with salad, bread and desserts. Held 4th Saturday of each month. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

OPEN MIC—5-8 p.m. Evening of music, poetry, comedy and more hosted by Khalil Jade. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1018782026495585/1034586174915170?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22unknown%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DANCE—6-8 p.m.; doors open at 5:45 p.m. “Ecstatic Dance Oneonta: Unleash and Move.” Tickets required. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. islavaa@gmail.com or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ecstatic-dance-oneonta-unleash-move-tickets-1399794245269?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (609) 234-7769.

PRIDE—7-10:30 p.m. “Pride Prom 2025: Til Death Do Us Part.” 18+ only. Cash bar available for 21+. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-prom-2025-til-death-do-us-part-tickets-1242939538619?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

COMEDY—8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Stand-up Comedy. Featuring Jimmy McCartney. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://foothills.ticketleap.com/stand-up-comedy-with-jimmy-mccartney-alex-riba-and-don-wyckoff-/

