TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, July 1

Big Band Performance

at Knapp Park

LIVE MUSIC—6:30-8 p.m. Laurens Summer Concert Series: Small Town Big Band. Celebrate America250 with patriotic tunes and songs from the American Songbook in the big-band style. Free. Knapp Park, Corner of Main Street and County Highway 11A, Laurens. (607) 441-5431.

VETERANS BREAKFAST—8-10 a.m. Free breakfast for veterans, active military, firefighters, EMS and law enforcement. Held first Wednesday of each month. Cost for guests is $5. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com

OTSEGO COUNTY—9:50 a.m. Meeting of the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee chaired by Andrew Marietta. Purpose: contracts. 2nd floor board chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4202 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-off everything except tagged jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday at the Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas, and cupcakes. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

ZOOMOBILE—Noon. Utica Zoomobile presents four surprise animals to introduce and share fun facts on. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1426288726199385&set=a.544469607714639

SUMMER MOVIES—Noon. “My Little Pony: The Movie.” Worcester-Schenevus Library at the Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1309487021319969&set=a.418484840420196

FOOD FOR THOUGHT—12:30 p.m. “In Nature’s Studio: Two Centuries of American Landscape Painting.” Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

LIBRARY—2:30-4:30 p.m. “St. Tim’s Library Corner.” Held each Wednesday. Presented by Worcester-Schenevus Library at St. Timothy’s Church, 1776 County Road 34, Westford. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1286193756982629&set=a.418484840420196

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

AMERICA250—5 p.m. to dusk. “Fire in the Sky Palooza.” Community fireworks celebration in honor of America250, featuring food trucks, family-friendly activities, live entertainment and more. Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (844) 464-4375 or https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3879/herkimer-county-fire-in-the-sky-palooza-community-invited-to-celebrate-and-support-through-sponsorships

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

TALKING OPERA—7 p.m. “Views from the Podium: Conductor Kimberly-Ann Baratczak on Robin Hood.” Free and open to the public. Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Concerts in the Park: Glimmerglass Festival Young Artists. Season previews with Broadway selections and fun music. Spring Park, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0964.

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