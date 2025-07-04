TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, July 5

Independence Day Celebrations

FIREWORKS—6 p.m. “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series: Saturday Fireworks Celebration.” Music begins at 6 p.m. with the Cooperstown Community Band, with Steel Rail performing at 7:30 p.m. Followed by the Fourth of July fireworks at dusk. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. office@cooperstownchamber.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1193079659531098&set=a.474798274692577

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SCHENEVUS FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring starter plants, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more. Held each Saturday through October. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

LIVE MUSIC—10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Music at the Market: Kathy Shimberg and John Potocnik. Huntington Park, Wall Street, Oneonta.

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “26th Annual Stagecoach Run Art Festival.” Free, self-guided open studio and gallery tour of area artists, artisans and makers. Held in Treadwell and in Franklin. info@stagecoachrun.com. Map available at https://stagecoachrun.com/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall–Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

BUDDHIST—10:30 to noon and 2:30-4 p.m. “Buddhist Arts & Sciences Summer Immersion: Awakening Dignity.” Continues 7/6. Fees apply; registration required. Lunch included. Samye Institute, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/samye-institute-summer-immersion/

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4139578529612105/4139578542945437/?active_tab=about

• 10:30 a.m. “Worlds of Curiosity.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

SWIMMING—11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Three Mile Point, 6266 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1157255533114299&set=a.465873058919220

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Splendor in the Everyday.” All welcome. On view Saturdays or by appointment through July 9. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

IROQUOIS—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Social Dancers: Niagara River Dancers.” Included with admission. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/

FESTIVAL—1-10 p.m. “Southern Tier Music Fest.” Tickets required. Sidney Municipal Airport, 199 River Street, Sidney. (607) 561-2642 or https://www.facebook.com/southerntiermusicfest

OPEN MIC—1 p.m. “Poetry Open Mic and Reading.” Hosted by Julene Waffle and the Bright Hill poets. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/599693499265996/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

THEATER—3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. “Kimberly Akimbo” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company. The story of a teenager navigating adolescence, despite a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. Free; donations welcome. Continues at 5 p.m. on 7/6. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/kimberly-akimbo/

LIVE MUSIC—4-5:30 p.m. Sevi Darling. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Under Construction.” Duo show that explores the complexities of place and space through evocative sculpture. Free. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/under-construction-opening

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring music by DJ Hoddie Jay. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/fire-pit-fridays-featuring-dj-hoodie-jay/

OPEN MIC—6-8 p.m. “Poetry Barn.” Readings, wine and poetry under the stars. Free. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

TRAIN—7 p.m. “Summer BBQ Dinner Trains.” Brooks’ BBQ served aboard the train. Fees apply. Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main Street, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1138682868278071/1138682884944736/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Dharma of Sound.” Presented by Samye Hermitage. North Indian music and Kirtan singing with Mukund & Sam, bansuri and sitar, and Oneonta Kirtan, vocal ensemble. Samye Hermitage, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051.

