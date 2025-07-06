TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, July 7

Community Concert with

The Barnyard Saints

CONCERT—5:30 p.m. Pathfinder Arts in the Community Concert. Live performance by The Barnyard Saints. Free and open to the public. Pathfinder Village Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377. https://pathfindervillage.org/events

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988395341857/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise to Music” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

STEAM—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “STEAM 3.0: Revenge of the Arts Summer Experience.” Immersive week-long experience open to students in grades 4-7. Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/steam-3-0-revenge-of-the-arts-summer-experience-2/

BUDDHIST—10:30 to noon and 2:30-4 p.m. “Buddhist Arts & Sciences Summer Immersion: Mahamudra Retreat—Sutra & Siddha Traditions.” Continues through 7/11. Fees apply; registration required. Lunch included. Samye Institute, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/samye-institute-summer-immersion/

BUDDHIST—10:30 to noon and 2:30-4 p.m. “Buddhist Arts & Sciences Summer Immersion: Medicine & Wellness—Crafting Inner-Outer Harmony.” Continues through 7/11. Fees apply; registration required. Lunch included. Samye Institute, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/samye-institute-summer-immersion/

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. “One-on-One Tech Support.” Get help using personal devices, from iphones to tablets. Held each first Monday of the month with Debra Miller. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, country-blend vegetables and mandarin oranges. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

BLOOD DRIVE—1:30-5:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

READING—6 p.m. “Summer Reading Program: Bookmark Workshop.” Adults and high schoolers create bookmarks from dried flowers. Registration required; all materials provided. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/summer-reading-program/

OPERA—7 p.m. “Talking Opera.” Librettist Kelly Rourke presents on the restaging of the youth opera “Odyssey.” Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

CONCERT—7 p.m. Music at Meadow Links: The Pelotones. Swing jazz duo. Free; held rain or shine. Dogs on leashes welcome. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Utica Blue Sox. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

