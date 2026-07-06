TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, July 7

‘Welcome Home Cooperstown’ Monthly Gathering

MEET & GREET—5:30 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Newcomers meet the members of the community and connect with local organizations. This month features the Glimmerglass Opera Guild providing refreshments, discussion of the 2026 opera season and a performance by members of The Glimmerglass Festival’s Young American Artist Program. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Emmons Bog, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, green beans, stewed tomatoes, and mandarin oranges. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Fox Care, 1 Fox Care Drive, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

MINECRAFT CLUB—1 p.m. Held Tuesdays through 8/11. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1408474684637294&set=a.546921787459259

HOBBY HANGOUT—3 p.m. “Gimp Keychains.” Bring a work in progress or start something new. Open to all aged 8+. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1066803289005133&set=a.222190773466393

VETERANS—3-5 p.m. Tour the Oneonta Veterans Museum, featuring memorabilia, photographs and more donated by local families. Free; donations appreciated. On view 3-5 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. American Legion Post 259, 279 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122206890842460363&set=a.122095360988460363

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONCERT—7 p.m. Cooperstown Community Band. Schuyler Lake Food Pantry, 1472 County Highway 22, Schuyler Lake. (607) 267-9051.

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