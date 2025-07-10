TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, July 11

Community Dance in Hartwick

CONTRADANCE—7 p.m. Community dance featuring live music by the Men in Black with caller Ted Crane. Presented by the Otsego Dance Society. Beaver Valley Campsites Event Hall, 138 Towers Road, Hartwick. (607) 433-6613 or https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoDanceSociety/

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2499366487079306/?active_tab=about

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or http://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (800) 733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

CRAFT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Knitting/Crochet. Held Fridays at 11 a.m. and Tuesdays at 5 p.m. in July. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1123908083105932&set=a.545675200929226

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of omelet, hash browns, sausage, muffins and fruit cup. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

STORY TIME—Noon. Stories come alive. Held Fridays in July. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1123908083105932&set=a.545675200929226

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

TRACKING—2 p.m. Animal Track Adventures with George Steele. Learn to identify species based on tracks, followed by a craft activity. Open for older kids and tweens. Free; registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=560361&PK=

BBQ—4:30-6 p.m. Brooks’ BBQ Chicken Dinner. Fees apply. First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. baptistcooperstown@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4185178918404629&set=gm.23971184972514388&idorvanity=321873527872198

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Preview Party: 90th Annual National Exhibition.” Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

LIVE MUSIC—5:30-7 p.m. Rich Mollin Group. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring music by FNTR. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/fire-pit-friday-featuring-fntr/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “American Songbook with a Twist: Exploring the Folk Revival of the 1960s and 2020s.” Dunderberg Gallery, 136 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1457951965551259/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TRAIN—7 p.m. “Summer BBQ Dinner Trains.” Brooks BBQ served aboard the train. Fees apply. Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main Street, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1138682868278071/1138682874944737?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Tosca.” Music by Giacomo Puccini; libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. Follows the heroine as she saves her lover from a corrupt chief of police, but at what price? Presented by the Glimmerglass Festival. Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 354-3079 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/tosca2025/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Kimberly Akimbo” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company. The story of a teenager navigating adolescence, despite a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. Free. Continues at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on 7/12 and at 5 p.m. on 7/13. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/kimberly-akimbo/

