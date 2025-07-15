TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, July 16

Sculpture Trail Opening Reception

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Cherry Valley Artworks Sculpture Trail 2025.” On view through 10/10. Cherry Valley Artworks, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1438141534116195&set=a.740265417237147

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

STORY TIME—9 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1116661756974794/1116661766974793/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. “Color Our World—Orange.” Children aged birth to 5 read books about the color orange and create butterflies. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GOVERNMENT—10 a.m. Meeting of the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee. Cornell University, Atkinson Hall, 350 Tower Road, Ithaca. (518) 457-0752 or https://agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children aged 2-5 and their caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except “Christmas in July” items, priced jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1372260473881429/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CHILDREN—10:15 a.m. “Story Time: Sun.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1173473188153807&set=a.557428283091637

CHILDREN—10:30 a.m. Story Time, featuring Bluey. Geared for children ages 2-5. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/summer-reading-program/

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

BAKING—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Picture Perfect Sable Cookies Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Baking Innovation Lab, Hartwick College Center for Craft Food and Beverage, Dietz Street, Oneonta. BIL@hartwick.edu or https://www.hartwick.edu/about-us/center-for-craft-food-and-beverage/baking-innovation-lab/

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cheesy ham and rice casserole, beets, cauliflower, and sherbet. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CRAFT—Noon. “Crafternoon: Masks.” Refreshments provided. Free; all welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1429628414614715/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FILM—Noon. Summer Movies: “The Secret Life of Pets.” Presented by the Worcester-Schenevus Library. Refreshments available for purchase. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester, (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1034965885438752&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—1 p.m. Summer Fun. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “Count On It Math Adventure.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

PAINT & SIP—5:30 p.m. Enjoy mocktails while painting a beautiful summertime scene with Andra from Art N’ Alcohol. Fees apply; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1112519384232827&set=a.546921787459259

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Adult Crafting: Accordion Book Craft.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

WORKSHOP—6-8 p.m. “Art Journaling Workshop.” Presented by Nancy Walter. Create a handmade journal from found materials. Continues 7/23 and 7/30. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

LIVE MUSIC—6:30-8 p.m. Laurens Summer Concert Series: Off the Record. Gazebo, Knapp Park, Corner of Main and County Route 11A, Laurens.

CONCERT—7-8:30 p.m. Concerts in Spring Park: Dirt Road Express. Free; open to the public. Held rain or shine in the historic Bandstand, Spring Park, Route 20, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0964.

THEATER—7 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Presented by the Glimmer Globe Theatre. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

SKATING—7-9 p.m. “Interskate 88 Adult Skate Night.” 18+ only. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1296604012469959&set=gm.1092682099368973

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR