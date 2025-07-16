TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, July 17

Glimmer Globe Theatre

Presents Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’

THEATER—7 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Presented by the Glimmer Globe Theatre. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

GOVERNMENT—9 a.m. Meeting of the Public Works Committee, chaired by Keith McCarty. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

EARLY LITERACY—9:30 a.m. “Story Time with Ms. Bridgette.” A reading of “Chrysanthemum” by Kevin Henkes. Activities to follow. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

DISCUSSION—11 a.m. to noon. “Open-Air Discussion at Otsego: A Meeting Place.” Key historical figures in Haudenosaunee leadership. Led by Michelle Bosma. Free. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

STEAM—11 a.m. to noon. “Power Up with STEAM: Bottle Rockets.” Build and launch a DIY soda bottle rocket. For ages 8-12; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1100796998738399&set=a.546921787459259

GOVERNMENT—11 a.m. Meeting of the Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee, chaired by David Bliss. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lemon chicken, au gratin potatoes, spinach and brownies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations appreciated. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

WORKSHOP—1 p.m. “Tweens & Teens: PomPom Garlands.” RSVP required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1173473188153807&set=a.557428283091637

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Repco Wildlife.” Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=732838242910614&set=a.244415948419515

BASEBALL—1 p.m. “The Diamondback Collection: 50 of the Greatest Cards in Sports Collecting History” by Tom Zappala. Author discusses his work and answers questions. Followed by book signing. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-diamondback-collection-50-greatest-cards-sports-collecting-history

GOVERNMENT—1 p.m. Meeting of the Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Daniel Wilber. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1:30-3 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-stamford/

GENEALOGY—2 p.m. “Genealogy Meet Up with Jennifer Trumble.” Free. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=560365&PK=

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2-3:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-walton/

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. K-6 starts at 3 p.m.; grades 7-12 starts at 4 p.m. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 East Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1578548626467218&set=a.782907899364632

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “STEM Sparks! Science in Action.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Roll and write—let the dice decide. Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Informal gathering to work on fiber projects. All skill levels welcome. Held third Thursday of each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

FILM SERIES—6 p.m. “Film Screening: Under Quabbin.” Part of the “Beneath Reservoir Waters” film series, exploring the intersection of urban water needs and rural communities. Free. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1412895873148692&set=gm.974873711282339

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

LIVE MUSIC—6-8:30 p.m. Unadilla Summer Concert Series. Featuring Randy’s Nashville Sound. Free. Stewart’s ice cream sundaes and cold water will be served. A 50/50 raffle will help fund Unadilla Historical Association projects and programs. Concerts held on the front lawn of the village office/library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla (in the new pavilion on the Bishop Lot, in the event of rain).

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Worcester Historical Society Concert Series: Tony’s Polka Band. Free; bring a lawn chair. Heritage Park Gazebo, Main Street, Worcester (held in the Worcester Wieting Theatre in the event of rain).

NORWICH—7 p.m. NBT Bank Summer Concert Series. Featuring The Travelin’ McCourys. East Park, Norwich. (607) 334-5653 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1462269601792223&set=a.872217230797466

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Summer Concert Series: Oneonta Community Concert Band.” Free. Held Thursdays through 8/28. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1161424158170572?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Sunday in the Park with George.” Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; book by James Lapine. A dazzling exploration of life, love and the relentless drive to create. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/sunday/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Kimberly Akimbo” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company. The story of a teenager navigating adolescence, despite a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. Free. Continues 7/18 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on 7/19, and at 5 p.m. on 7/20. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/kimberly-akimbo/

