TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, July 18

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Samurai, Baseball and More: A Fine-Arts-Look-at-Baseball.” Open Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment through 9/13. There will be special hours and events for Hall of Fame Weekend. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

CARNIVAL—Time TBA. 76th Annual Schenevus Fireman’s Carnival. Held through 7/19. Featuring Friday night fireworks, rides and more. Free admission/parking. Borst Field, Schenevus. (607) 638-9017 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=9800898096670958&set=gm.9484983631597193&idorvanity=809819789113664

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SUMMER ARTISANS MARKET—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Continues 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 7/19 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 7/20. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=670868215974546&set=gm.3194918667325595&idorvanity=635887766562044

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2499366463745975/?active_tab=about

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or http://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and support Helios Care. Feel Good Smoothie, 4 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta. (607) 386-4079 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

CRAFT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Knitting/Crochet. Held Fridays at 11 a.m. and Tuesdays at 5 p.m. in July. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1123908083105932&set=a.545675200929226

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=903851

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pot roast, boiled potatoes, carrots and pudding. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

STORY TIME—Noon. Stories come alive. Held Fridays in July. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1123908083105932&set=a.545675200929226

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Summer Nature Hike.” Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet at the Table Rock parking area, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/summer-nature-hike

ROCK PAINTING—1 p.m. “Summer Reading Program: Rock Painting for the Community.” Registration required; all materials provided. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/summer-reading-program/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

ART—5-8 p.m. “Evening of Art at the Arkell Museum.” Fees apply. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=560366&PK=

LIVE MUSIC—5:30-7 p.m. The Mopar Cams. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring music by Without A Net. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/fire-pit-friday-featuring-without-a-net/

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “The House on Mango Street.” Music by Derek Bermel; libretto by Sandra Cisneros and Derek Bermel. A coming of age tale following Esperanza, a young girl, who discovers that storytelling is the medicine she can offer her community. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/the-house-on-mango-street/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Junie B. Jones Jr.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 7/19 and at 3 p.m. on 7/20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.facebook.com/events/533762903062248/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. “Sirsy.” Rock and pop music. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks. Fees apply. The Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/538116182716421/?post_id=551738634687509&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Kimberly Akimbo” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company. The story of a teenager navigating adolescence, despite a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. Free; donations appreciated. Also showing at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on 7/19, and at 5 p.m. on 7/20. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/kimberly-akimbo/

