TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, July 21

Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Returns

CONCERT—7 p.m. “American String Quartet” with Linda Chesis, flute, and Daniel Avshalomov, viola. Presented by the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival. Tickets required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

COURSE—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “ServSafe Food Manager Certification and Renewal Course.” Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the ExCL Center at SUNY Oneonta, Butternut Valley Room, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3127161844108188?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988378675192/?active_tab=about

BUDDHIST—10:30 a.m. to noon and 2:30-4 p.m. “Buddhist Arts and Sciences Summer Immersion: Integrating Buddhist Arts and Sciences in Daily Life.” Continues through 7/25. Fees apply; registration required. Lunch included. Samye Institute, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/samye-institute-summer-immersion/

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti with meatballs, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic bread and fruited gelatin. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

HEALTHY SNACKS—1 p.m. “Summer Reading Program: Color Me Healthy Class.” Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Kids learn to make fun, healthy snacks. Held each Monday through 8/25. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1124517686369265&set=a.1074409494713418

OPERA—1 p.m. “Sunday in the Park with George.” Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; book by James Lapine. A dazzling exploration of life, love and the relentless drive to create. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/sunday/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

CONCERT—5:30 p.m. Pathfinder Arts in the Community Concert. Live performance by Ten Gallon Matt. Free and open to the public. Pathfinder Village Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377. https://pathfindervillage.org/events

READING—6 p.m. “Summer Reading Program: Book Journaling Workshop.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/summer-reading-program/

LIBRARY—6:30 p.m. Library Board Meeting. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

CONCERT—7 p.m. Music at Meadow Links: Ruzich-Scranton Duo. Jazz guitar vocals and bass. Free; held rain or shine. Dogs on leashes welcome. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Glens Falls Dragons. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

