TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, July 22

Opening Reception for

‘Music and Movement’

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Music and Movement.” On view through 8/30. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.smithyarts.org/music-movement

VOLUNTEER—7 a.m. Beautify Main Street with other volunteers. Clean the rain gardens, care for the trees, collect trash, pull weeds and more. Supplies provided. Meet at the entrance to Doubleday Field, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4144258022496719&set=gm.9909976339061821&idorvanity=321873527872198

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988345341862/?active_tab=about

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. “Christmas in July.” Celebrate with a special visit from Santa Claus. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s activity will be at the Sleeping Lion Trail, Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Route 31, Cooperstown. Contact hike leaders Sarah Patterson and Barb LaCorte, (607) 267-7427 or https://susqadk.org/

CHILDREN—10 a.m. “Toddler Tuesday Craft: Watermelon.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1173473188153807&set=a.557428283091637

LIBRARY—10 a.m. and 1 p.m. “Nate the Great—Juggler.” Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=732838242910614&set=a.244415948419515

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time!” Get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=903909

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and cheese cold plate, potato salad, coleslaw, and chef’s choice dessert. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

OPERA—1 p.m. “Tosca.” Music by Giacomo Puccini; libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. Follows the heroine as she saves her lover from a corrupt chief of police, but at what price? Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/tosca2025/

READING GROUP —3-5 p.m. “Summer Reading Group.” Open to middle-schoolers and up. Drop in or attend all sessions. Featuring books, snacks and friendly faces. Held Tuesdays through 8/19. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

CRAFT—5-7 p.m. Knitting/Crochet. Held Fridays at 11 a.m. and Tuesdays at 5 p.m. in July. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1123908083105932&set=a.545675200929226

STEAM—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Power Up with STEAM: Mario Kart Tournament.” For ages 8-12; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1100796998738399&set=a.546921787459259

VACCINATION—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Rabies Vaccination Clinic. For pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Free. Previous vaccination certificate required for the three-year booster. Morris Fire Department, 117 East Main Street, Morris. (607) 547-4230 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

CONCERT—6:30 p.m.; food trucks open at 5:30 p.m. Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series: Trigger Finger. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. office@cooperstownchamber.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1193079659531098&set=a.474798274692577

BOARD MEETING—6:30 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension Board of Directors Meeting. Open to the public, held synchronously at the CCESO Center in Cobleskill and Cooperstown. Held in person and online via Zoom. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/03/28/board-of-directors-meeting

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

