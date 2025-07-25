TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, July 26

Cruise-In Antique Car Show

CAR SHOW—Noon to 4 p.m. “7th Annual Antique Car Show Cruise-In.” Vendors, refreshments and nice cars. Free admission; fee to show a car applies. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Cherry Valley. (518) 774-0134 or http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/events2.html

COMMUNITY—8 a.m. to noon. “Laurens Community Day.” Yard sales, Utica Zoo live animal booth, Laurens Fire House and EMS Open House, food, more. Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=24130535429947358&set=gm.2231388190635525&idorvanity=503131676794527

BASEBALL—9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “MLB Play Ball.” Presented by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Children learn how to play baseball at its most basic level. No equipment necessary. Free; registration requested. Doubleday Field, 1 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/mlb-play-ball-cooperstown-saturday-0

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SCHENEVUS FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Held each Saturday through October. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

YARD SALE—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Household items and furniture priced to sell. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 10 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/events/746974368479744/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSEUM—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Beginning Blacksmithing Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or https://www.hanfordmills.org/event/blacksmithing-workshop/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

EXHIBIT—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Samurai, Baseball and More: A Fine-Arts-Look-at-Baseball.” Special reception held at 4 p.m., featuring autographs, art and more. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southside Mall—Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Ganondaga Indigenous Music and Arts Festival.” Free. Continues 7/27. Ganondaga State Historic Site, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. (585) 924-5848 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1136820148483193&set=pcb.1136821681816373

LIVE MUSIC—10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Music at the Market: Dave Breslau. Huntington Park, Wall Street, Oneonta.

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Gel Printing Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4139578529612105/4139578536278771?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

• 10:30 a.m. “Worlds of Curiosity.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

DINNER—11:30 a.m. until sold out. Chicken BBQ Dinner. Eat in or take-out available. Laurens Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=24130535979947303&set=gm.2231388250635519&idorvanity=503131676794527

COMMUNITY ART—Noon to 2 p.m. “Community Creates: Garden Lights for Summer Nights.” Free; materials/instruction provided. All welcome. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/community-creates-candle-holders

LATTES & LITERATURE—1-3 p.m. Book discussion group presented by the Morris Village Library. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/693237809758056/698054342609736/

IROQUOIS—1-3 p.m. Afternoon of music and discussion with Lloyd Elm Jr., a descendent of Comanche Chief Ten Bears. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1076079247274533/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPENING RECEPTION—1-4 p.m. “Radiance and Release.” Works on paper by Marcia Scanlon and Marcy Edelstein. On view through 9/6. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8280 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1146797670815160&set=a.544469607714639

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

LEGO CLUB—2 p.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1138227674998266&set=a.458767152944325

BASEBALL—3 p.m. Awards Presentation. Hosted by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/2025-awards-presentation

RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Taste of Japan” reception, autographing and more with the exhibit “Samurai, Baseball and More: A Fine-Arts-Look-at-Baseball.” Free. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

LIVE MUSIC—4-5:30 p.m. Jacqueline Marsh. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

DINNER—4-6 p.m. “Free Community Dinner.” Hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, summer salads, beverage and desserts. Held 4th Saturday of each month. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

OPEN MIC—5-8 p.m. Cozy evening of music, poetry, comedy and more hosted by Khalil Jade. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1018782026495585/1034586171581837/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BASEBALL—6 p.m. 2025 Parade of Legends. Hall of Famers ride through Cooperstown from The Otesaga Resort Hotel down Main Street to red-carpet arrival at the Baseball Hall of Fame for a private reception. Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/2025-parade-legends

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (609) 234-7769.

CONCERT—7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. “A Haven—Musical Experience.” Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks. Fees apply. The Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or https://www.cvartworks.org/new-events/glimmerglass-opera-midday-music

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Magdalen.” A fictional exploration of the women and children who passed through the real-life Magdalene Laundries as slave laborers in 20th- century Ireland. Free; donations appreciated. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 7/27. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/magdalene/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR