Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, July 26

Cruise-In Antique Car Show

CAR SHOW—Noon to 4 p.m. “7th Annual Antique Car Show Cruise-In.” Vendors, refreshments and nice cars. Free admission; fee to show a car applies. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Cherry Valley. (518) 774-0134 or http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/events2.html

COMMUNITY—8 a.m. to noon. “Laurens Community Day.” Yard sales, Utica Zoo live animal booth, Laurens Fire House and EMS Open House, food, more. Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=24130535429947358&set=gm.2231388190635525&idorvanity=503131676794527

BASEBALL—9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “MLB Play Ball.” Presented by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Children learn how to play baseball at its most basic level. No equipment necessary. Free; registration requested. Doubleday Field, 1 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/mlb-play-ball-cooperstown-saturday-0

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SCHENEVUS FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Held each Saturday through October. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

YARD SALE—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Household items and furniture priced to sell. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 10 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/events/746974368479744/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSEUM—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Beginning Blacksmithing Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or https://www.hanfordmills.org/event/blacksmithing-workshop/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

EXHIBIT—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Samurai, Baseball and More: A Fine-Arts-Look-at-Baseball.” Special reception held at 4 p.m., featuring autographs, art and more. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southside Mall—Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Ganondaga Indigenous Music and Arts Festival.” Free. Continues 7/27. Ganondaga State Historic Site, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. (585) 924-5848 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1136820148483193&set=pcb.1136821681816373

LIVE MUSIC—10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Music at the Market: Dave Breslau. Huntington Park, Wall Street, Oneonta.

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Gel Printing Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4139578529612105/4139578536278771?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D
• 10:30 a.m. “Worlds of Curiosity.”
• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

DINNER—11:30 a.m. until sold out. Chicken BBQ Dinner. Eat in or take-out available. Laurens Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=24130535979947303&set=gm.2231388250635519&idorvanity=503131676794527

COMMUNITY ART—Noon to 2 p.m. “Community Creates: Garden Lights for Summer Nights.” Free; materials/instruction provided. All welcome. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/community-creates-candle-holders

LATTES & LITERATURE—1-3 p.m. Book discussion group presented by the Morris Village Library. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/693237809758056/698054342609736/

IROQUOIS—1-3 p.m. Afternoon of music and discussion with Lloyd Elm Jr., a descendent of Comanche Chief Ten Bears. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1076079247274533/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPENING RECEPTION—1-4 p.m. “Radiance and Release.” Works on paper by Marcia Scanlon and Marcy Edelstein. On view through 9/6. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8280 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1146797670815160&set=a.544469607714639

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

LEGO CLUB—2 p.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1138227674998266&set=a.458767152944325

BASEBALL—3 p.m. Awards Presentation. Hosted by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/2025-awards-presentation

RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Taste of Japan” reception, autographing and more with the exhibit “Samurai, Baseball and More: A Fine-Arts-Look-at-Baseball.” Free. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

LIVE MUSIC—4-5:30 p.m. Jacqueline Marsh. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

DINNER—4-6 p.m. “Free Community Dinner.” Hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, summer salads, beverage and desserts. Held 4th Saturday of each month. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

OPEN MIC—5-8 p.m. Cozy evening of music, poetry, comedy and more hosted by Khalil Jade. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1018782026495585/1034586171581837/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BASEBALL—6 p.m. 2025 Parade of Legends. Hall of Famers ride through Cooperstown from The Otesaga Resort Hotel down Main Street to red-carpet arrival at the Baseball Hall of Fame for a private reception. Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/2025-parade-legends

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (609) 234-7769.

CONCERT—7:30  p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. “A Haven—Musical Experience.” Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks. Fees apply. The Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or https://www.cvartworks.org/new-events/glimmerglass-opera-midday-music

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Magdalen.” A fictional exploration of the women and children who passed through the real-life Magdalene Laundries as slave laborers in 20th- century Ireland. Free; donations appreciated. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 7/27. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/magdalene/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Time Out Otsego: 07-25-25

HISTORICAL MARKER—2 p.m. New historical marker arrives for The Sixth Ward, 70 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6450 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1110346874472900&set=a.232668738907389…

Time Out Otsego: 07-24-25

HISTORY TOUR—6 p.m. “Summer Walking Tour of Main Street in the 1960s.” Presented by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Oneonta natives explore historic downtown in the age of Woodstock. Coincides with the exhibition, “Schools of Rock.” Admission by donation.  Meet at the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/events/562890373201411/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D…

Time Out Otsego: 07-23-25

OPEN HOUSE—4:30-6:30 p.m. “All-American Selections Open House.” See the new plant varieties that have been designated as All-American Selections. Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/07/23/all-america-selections-garden-tour…