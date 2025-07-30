TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, July 31

Open House at the

Biological Field Station

OPEN HOUSE—4-7 p.m. Short presentation, boat tours, laboratory tour and hands-on learning stations. SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station, 5838 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235030347174083&set=gm.24055991824033702&idorvanity=321873527872198

SWIMMING—7 a.m. “Annual Early Bird Swim.” Morning dip, doggie paddle race and breakfast goodies. Fairy Spring Park, 136 County Route 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/events/745238251279444?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR—8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Featuring Painted Pony Championship Rodeo. Midway opens at 2 p.m. Held through 8/3. 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or https://otsegocountyfair.org/events/

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988368675193/?active_tab=about

LOCAL FOOD—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fruit and Veggies Farmers’ Market. Held the last Thursday of each month through October. Clinic Lobby, Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Drive, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1707020506913048&set=pcb.1707740233206683

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

LOCAL FOOD—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fruit and Veggies Farmer’s Market. Held the last Thursday of each month through October. Clinic Lobby, Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Drive, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1701610697454029&set=gm.1703326613648045&idorvanity=128618074452248

SUMMER STORY TIME—10 a.m. Stories, crafts and fun. Held Thursdays through 8/28. Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2832 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=718259107828923&set=gm.2557798664563753&idorvanity=1641876026156026

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

DISCUSSION—11 a.m. “Open-Air Discussion at Otsego: A Meeting Place.” The role of wampum belts in recording history and diplomacy. Led by Michelle Bosma. Free. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

STEAM—11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. “Power Up with STEAM: Egg Drop.” Design a way for an egg to survive a deadly drop. For ages 8-12. Parent participation encouraged; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1100796998738399&set=a.546921787459259

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pulled pork on a bun, O’Brien potatoes, peas and pineapple tidbits. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations appreciated. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

WORKSHOP—1 p.m. “Tweens & Teens: Basic Boho Beaded Bracelet with Karen Katz.” RSVP required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1173473188153807&set=a.557428283091637

LIBRARY—1 p.m. Shawn Robinson, magician. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=732838242910614&set=a.244415948419515

BASEBALL—1 p.m. “Baseball Gaijin” by Aaron Fischman. Author discusses his work and answers questions. Followed by book signing. Bullpen Theater, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-baseball-gaijin

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. K-6 starts at 3 p.m.; grades 7-12 starts at 4 p.m. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Prompt: All’s Fair. Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

FUNDRAISER—5-10 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and support Helios Care. The Mill Pond Inn and Tavern, 102 Main Street, Jefferson. (607) 376-5050 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

LIVE MUSIC—6-8:30 p.m. Unadilla Summer Concert Series. Featuring Mike Herman. Free. Stewart’s ice cream sundaes and cold water will be served. A 50/50 raffle will help fund Unadilla Historical Association projects and programs. Concerts held on the front lawn of the village office/library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla (in the new pavilion on the Bishop Lot, in the event of rain). https://www.facebook.com/events/572644839228416/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

THEATRE—7 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Presented by Glimmer Globe Theatre. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown, (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

NORWICH—7 p.m. NBT Bank Summer Concert Series. Featuring The California Honeydrops. East Park, Norwich. (607) 334-5653 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1462269601792223&set=a.872217230797466

CONCERT—7 p.m. Summer Concert Series: The Driftwoods. Free. Held Thursdays through 8/28. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or https://www.facebook.com/events/990435152948015?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Bernadette Peters in Concert.” Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival. Tickets required. Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/2025-festival-events/

