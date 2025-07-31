TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, August 1

‘Resplendent’ Exhibit

Opens in Cherry Valley

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Resplendent.” First Friday event. Show runs through 8/31. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1054928800101000/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DEADLINE—Last day to register for cookie decorating class with Dani’s Delights. Fees apply. Must be aged 13+. Any under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Held at 5 p.m. on 8/16. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. Maddy71795@yahoo.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1138265378335056&set=a.544469607714639

BOOK CLUB— “Summer Reading Program: Hartwick Literary and Zucchini Soup Society Book Club.” Read “The Borrowed Life of Frederick Fife” by Anna Johnston and discuss with the group on 8/20 at 1:30 p.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/summer-reading-program/

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR—8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Featuring the Antique and Out of Field Tractor Pulls at 10 a.m., NYTPA Tractor Pulls at 7 p.m. live music, shows and more. Midway opens at 2 p.m. Held through 8/3. 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or https://otsegocountyfair.org/events/

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. Bring your own mat. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2499366477079307/?active_tab=about

ART CONTEST—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Sidewalk Chalk Competition.” Theme: “Over the Rainbow.” Free. All ages welcome; registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=560373&PK=

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or http://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=909405

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and cheese, pasta salad, broccoli salad, and peanut butter cookies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

STORY TIME—Noon. Stories come alive. Held Fridays in July. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or http://libraries.4cls.org/richfieldsprings/winter-2019-events/

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Making a Mosquito Bucket Trap” and “Feeding Friendly Insects: Pick Plants.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. https://cals.cornell.edu/events/making-mosquito-bucket-trap-feeding-friendly-insects-pick-plants

FUNDRAISER—12:30 p.m. “Robert B. Schlather Susquehanna SPCA Golf Tournament Fundraiser 2025.” Registration required. Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Drive, Oneonta. (607) 547-8111 or https://www.sqspca.org/event/robert-b-schlather-susquehanna-spca-golf-tournament-fundraiser-2/

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Bassett Hall, 31 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

PRESENTATION—3 p.m. “The Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad” by local historian Jim Loudon. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1131587595659339&set=a.546921787459259

ART EXHIBIT—4-6 p.m. Richard Barlow’s “Welcome to the Open.” Meet the artist, refreshments available. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/751530167369236/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FUNDRAISER—5-9 p.m. “Special Event: Roots, Rhythm and Ale.” Featuring live music, dancing, artisan market, food, beer and a silent auction. Fees apply. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/

LIVE MUSIC—5:30-7 p.m. Jimmy Wolf. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Register at the door to perform. Donations appreciated. Held first Friday of each month. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Limestone Mansion, 33 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring music by The Council Rock Band. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/fire-pit-fridays-featuring-council-rock-band/

CONTRADANCE—7 p.m. A community dance featuring live music by Bernd Neumann and Carol Mandigo, with Robby Poulette calling the dances. Presented by the Otsego Dance Society. The Wood Barn, Hyde Hall, Glimmerglass State Park, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 433-6613 or https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoDanceSociety/

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Tosca.” Music by Giacomo Puccini; libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. Follows the heroine as she saves her lover from a corrupt chief of police, but at what price? Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/tosca2025/

PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m. Bridgeman|Packer Dance. Includes works titled “Ghost Factory” and “Under the Skin.” Also performing 8/2 and at 5 p.m. on 8/3. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/bridgmanpacker-dance/

PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m. Spanish singer songwriter LauraB performs music that reflects the rhythms of her heritage and embraces contemporary influences. Fees apply. Presented by the Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury, (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/laurab

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “The Gazebo.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 8/2 and at 2 p.m. on 8/3. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://cur8.com/17752/project/133097

