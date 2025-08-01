TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, August 2

Blend-A-Rama Basketball Tournament

BASKETBALL—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “4th Annual Blend-A-Rama 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.” Continues 8/3. Fees apply; registration required. Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-8444 or https://www.facebook.com/Blendaramaoneonta

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR—8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Featuring Kids Giveaway, the Otsego County Fair Truck Pulls and ending the day with fireworks. Midway opens at 2 p.m. Held through 8/3. 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or https://otsegocountyfair.org/events/

YOGA—8:30 a.m. “Yoga for Flexibility and Strength.” Held each Saturday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SCHENEVUS FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Held each Saturday through October. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

WORCESTER COOKBOOK—9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Nonpareil Cook Book Workshop.” Make lunch with recipes published in 1897 by the Ladies of Worcester. Registration required. Presented by the Worcester-Schenevus Library in Strawberry Hal, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1032038609064813&set=a.418484840420196

LIVE MUSIC—10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Music at the Market: Ana Laura Gonzalez and Dan Buttermann. Huntington Park, Wall Street, Oneonta.

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

MEMORIAL—10 a.m. “2nd Annual Memorial Ride in Honor of Kiera.” Fees apply; registration required. Buds Place, 9556 State Highway 7, Worcester. https://www.facebook.com/events/966242552139437/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4139578529612105/4139578546278770?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

• 10:30 a.m. “Worlds of Curiosity.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Art Reception: Charles Dalton III.” Meet the artist, see the show, enjoy refreshments. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1063621075906566&set=a.418484840420196

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Samurai, Baseball and More: A Fine-Arts-Look-at-Baseball.” Open Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment through 9/13. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

TOURNAMENT—Noon. “Oneonta Suicide Awareness Cornhole Tournament.” Fees apply; registration required. Red Barn Brewery and Kountry Kitchen, 3883 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 267-4353 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3858863554377696/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSEUM—1 p.m. “Geology of East Meredith and the Catskills Guided Walk.” Fees apply; registration required. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or https://www.hanfordmills.org/event/geology-of-east-meredith-and-the-catskills-guided-walk/

COOKING—1-3 p.m. “Mediterranean Spreads Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/731838489253205

OPERA—1 p.m. “The House on Mango Street.” Music by Derek Bermel; libretto by Sandra Cisneros and Derek Bermel. A coming of age tale following Esperanza, a young girl who discovers that storytelling is the medicine she can offer her community. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/the-house-on-mango-street/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

CONCERT—4-5:30 p.m. “Aria and Juliet Dirig.” Concert moved indoors due to the Blendos Basketball Tournament. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/29614508514860025/?rdid=dNQc8suGPqMyjxZP&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1Anng12iDq%2F#

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Beetlejuice Jr.” Musical based on the blockbuster motion picture. Tickets required. Presented by Tritown Theatre’s Teen Summer Intensive. 95 West Main Street, Sidney. Communications@tritowntheatreinc.org or https://www.tritowntheatre.com/

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Sunday in the Park with George.” Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; book by James Lapine. A dazzling exploration of life, love and the relentless drive to create. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/sunday/

PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m. Bridgeman|Packer Dance. Includes works titled “Ghost Factory” and “Under the Skin.” Also performing at 5 p.m. on 8/3. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/bridgmanpacker-dance/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “The Gazebo.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 8/3. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://cur8.com/17752/project/133097

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR