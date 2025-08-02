TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, August 3

Pancakes to Support the Veterans

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “VFW Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast.” Cost by donation. VFW Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10233762158528685&set=a.1812151216543

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505731440261/?active_tab=about

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR—8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Last day features two demolition derbies at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Midway opens at 2 p.m. 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or https://otsegocountyfair.org/events/

BASKETBALL—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “4th Annual Blend-A-Rama 3 on 3 Basketball.” Fees apply; registration required. Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-8444 or https://www.facebook.com/Blendaramaoneonta

SHOOT—9 a.m. “3rd Annual Smitty Trap Shoot.” Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, 566 Butternut Road, Unadilla. (607) 316-5997 or https://www.facebook.com/events/766038655952999/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Middlefield Farm and Flea Market. 973 Whiteman Road, Middlefield. https://www.facebook.com/events/1410415963498443/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TOURNAMENT—10 a.m. 4th Annual Blend-A-Rama: Community Outdoor 3 vs. 3 Basketball Tournament. Fees apply; registration required to play. Main Street, Oneonta. blendosfitness@gmail.com

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

BENEFIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Benefit Dinner for Tyler Rose.” Help the family of a local mom who recently passed away. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/events/1795787041285968/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SUMMER—11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Mess-Fest: Harris Memorial Library Annual Picnic.” Hot dogs, ice cream sundaes, art and more to celebrate the Summer Reading Program. Dress for a mess. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1797157524169244?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FUNDRAISER—Noon. Ox Roast. Featuring clam chowder from noon to 1 p.m., then the ox roast at 2:30 p.m. Includes live music by The Jason Wicks Band. Tickets required. Wells Bridge Fire Department, 114 County Highway 4, Wells Bridge. (607) 988-2542 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1127491049422706&set=a.298880925617060

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Session with Home Visitor.” Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1091913722901023/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIBER GUILD—1-3 p.m. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1930323384389392/?active_tab=about

PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Movie Making in Otsego County.” Presented by Lori Bailey and Joel Plue. Part of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum Summer Sunday Series. Free and open to the public; accessible facilities. Bring own folding lawn chair. Front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta.

THEATER—2 p.m. “The Gazebo.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 8/8 and 8/9 and at 2 p.m. on 8/10. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://cur8.com/17752/project/133097

DEDICATION—2 p.m. “Pomeroy Historic Marker Dedication.” Commemorate the early settlers, Revolutionary War veterans and a formerly enslaved man interred at the cemetery. West Burlington Cemetery Grounds, State Route 80, West Burlington.

(607) 965-8649 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1111792120873270&set=a.312177337501423

CONCERT—4 p.m. Honest Brook Music Festival presents Trio Brillante. Fees apply; registration required. The Barn, 1885 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. (607) 746-3770 or http://hbmf.org/

PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m. Bridgeman|Packer Dance. Includes works titled “Ghost Factory” and “Under the Skin.” Presented by the Franklin Stage Company at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/bridgmanpacker-dance/

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Oneonta Kirtan: Interfaith Devotional Music Meditation.” Held each first Sunday. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10224506102834649&set=gm.29647127548269126&idorvanity=208884682520136

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Emsembles Large and Small.” Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks. A classical variety show with members of The Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra playing their favorites, from Broadway tunes to classical surprises. The Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.cvartworks.org/new-events/x07644bv3p2im5tbekj2brx5edfy45

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Odyssey.” Music by Ben More; libretto by Kelley Rourke. Homer’s epic tale led by two members of the Young Artists Program and featuring The Glimmerglass Youth Ensemble. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 8/5 and at 1 p.m. on 8/8. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/odyssey-2/

