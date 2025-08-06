TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, August 7

Exhibit by Renowned

Local Portrait Artist

EXHIBIT—4-8 p.m. “Lady Ostapeck Portrait Show.” Suggested donations apply. Continues 4-8 p.m. on 8/8; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 8/9 and 8/10. Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 207 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. (802) 345-5406 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=772051862052991&set=a.307104545214394

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988312008532/?active_tab=about

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SUMMER STORY TIME—10 a.m. Stories, crafts and fun. Held Thursdays through 8/28. Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2832 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=718259107828923&set=gm.2557798664563753&idorvanity=1641876026156026

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, Sonoma-blend vegetables and frosted birthday cake. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations appreciated. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. K-6 starts at 3 p.m.; grades 7-12 starts at 4 p.m. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

HISTORY—6 p.m. “The Time is Fully Ripe: The History of Women and Contraception in America.” Presented by Dr. Marcela Micucci of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Free; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

WORKSHOP—6-8 p.m. “Wood Carving with William Henderson.” Open to all aged 14+. Fees apply; registration required. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://bvartscenter.org/

LIVE MUSIC—6-8:30 p.m. Unadilla Summer Concert Series. Featuring Woodshed Profits. Free. Stewart’s ice cream sundaes and cold water will be served. A 50/50 raffle will help fund Unadilla Historical Association projects and programs. Concerts held on the front lawn of the village office/library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla (in the new pavilion on the Bishop Lot, in the event of rain). https://www.facebook.com/events/572644839228416/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

THEATRE—7 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Presented by Glimmer Globe Theatre. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown, (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Worcester Historical Society Concert Series: The Small Town Big Band. Free; bring a lawn chair. Heritage Park Gazebo, Main Street, Worcester (held in the Worcester Wieting Theatre in the event of rain).

NORWICH—7 p.m. NBT Bank Summer Concert Series. Featuring The Garcia Project. East Park, Norwich. (607) 334-5653 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1462269601792223&set=a.872217230797466

CONCERT—7 p.m. Summer Concert Series: The Mountain Jam Band. Free. Held Thursdays through 8/28. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or https://www.facebook.com/events/539489499252489?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSIC—7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Caroga Artist Ensemble.” Free; registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=560375&PK=

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Tosca.” Music by Giacomo Puccini; libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. Follows the heroine as she saves her lover from a corrupt chief of police, but at what price? Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/tosca2025/

