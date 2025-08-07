TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, August 8

Live Music and Dance Party

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. “Lyd X Nour’s On the Road Tour.” Presented by The Telegraph School. Jam session and dancing with local and visiting artists. All welcome. Suggested donation applies. Old School Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1292347572250288/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BANNED BOOK CLUB—Read “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros and discuss with the group. This month’s meeting will be on 8/20 at 5:30 p.m. Sunflower Cafe, 7629A State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (315) 985-8096 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1318491569640839/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOOK CLUB—Read “The Briar Club” by Kate Quinn and discuss with the group on 8/29 at 1 p.m. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (607) 547-4232 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

BOOK CLUB— Read “All the Beauty in the World: The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me” by former guard Patrick Bringley, then discuss with the group at 4 p.m. on 8/21. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1199261985574927&set=a.557428283091637

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. Bring your own mat. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2499366460412642?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=730153449645373&set=a.182156554445068

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064331334318&ref=embed_page#

LIBRARY—10 a.m. Lemonade on the Lawn. Kindergartners and families celebrate. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1197645365736589&set=a.557428283091637

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

CONSERVATION—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “iSPY Invasive Species Paddle.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association and the Catskill Regional Invasive Species Partnership. Informative and fun paddle to identify the invaders of the Susquehanna River. Three-mile paddle. Free; preregistration required. Bring your own or rent a canoe/kayak. Start at Crumhorn Fishing Access Site, Maryland. End at Portlandville Fishing Access Site in Portlandville. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/ispy-invasive-species-paddle

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=909401

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes and zucchini, green beans, and brownies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Author Talk and Signing: Patrick J. Stewart.” The author discusses his book, which blends personal memoir, family history and baseball biography. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1202603398574119&set=a.557428283091637

OPERA—1 p.m. “Odyssey.” Music by Ben More; libretto by Kelley Rourke. Homer’s epic tale led by two members of the Young Artists Program and featuring the Glimmerglass Youth Ensemble. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/odyssey-2/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

LEGAL—3 p.m. “Estate Planning Seminar.” Presented by Lauren Glynn Law. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1139923518159080&set=a.546921787459259

EXHIBIT—4-8 p.m. “Lady Ostapeck Portrait Show.” Suggested donations apply. Continues 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 8/9 and 8/10. Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 207 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. (802) 345-5406 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=772051862052991&set=a.307104545214394

LIVE MUSIC—5:30-7 p.m. The Turnaround. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

MEDITATION—6 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2128684877622832/2128684884289498/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring music by Big Empty. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/fire-pit-fridays-featuring-big-empty/

MOVIE NIGHT—7 p.m. “The Super Mario Bros.” Free popcorn, refreshments. Bring pillows, blankets or any comfy chair. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8280 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1158330252995235&set=a.544469607714639

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “The Gazebo.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 8/9 and at 2 p.m. on 8/10. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://cur8.com/17752/project/133097

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Sunday in the Park with George.” Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; book by James Lapine. A dazzling exploration of life, love and the relentless drive to create. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/sunday/

