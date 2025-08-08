TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, August 9

Oneonta Summer Festival

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Summer Festival and Ice Cream Social. Presented by Destination Oneonta, Oneonta World of Learning and Stewart’s Shops. Fortin Park, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1154905030009606&set=gm.10160711807441841&idorvanity=67159951840

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Kid’s Art Camp” with Nicholas Stein. Covering multi-media abstract self portraits, tape-resist city skylines, nature printmaking, color emotion wheels and collaborative mural on paper. Held 1-3 p.m. 8/11 through 8/15. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/children-programming.html

GATHERING—8:30 a.m. “Otsego Lake Association Annual Gathering.” Refreshments, short business meeting, then programs on the current state of the lake, an update on the HAB situation and more. All lake lovers welcome. Held at the Otsego Sailing Club, 5992 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. mickierichts@gmail.com or https://otsegolakeassociation.org/annual-gathering-2025/

YOGA—8:30 a.m. “Yoga for Flexibility and Strength.” Held each Saturday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

CAR SHOW—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Car show to benefit the fire department. Dyno competition, prizes, Chinese auction and more. Free to spectators. East Worcester Hose Company No. 1, 106 Brooker Hollow Road, East Worcester. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1110470787781972&set=pb.100064571834581.-2207520000

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SCHENEVUS FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Held each Saturday through October. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=730153449645373&set=a.182156554445068

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

ART BY THE LAKE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Market celebrating artists and their works, inspired by our region and its beauty. Held on the lawn at Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/class/art-by-the-lake-3

READING—10 a.m. “Summer Reading Program: Zoomobile.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/summer-reading-program/

WORKSHOP—10-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.“Early Motion Picture Family Workshop.” Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/events2025

LIVE MUSIC—10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Music at the Market: Jesse Cohen and Gail DeSilvio. Huntington Park, Wall Street, Oneonta.

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Back To School Market.” Markets held 2nd Saturday of each month. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552170876619

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4139578529612105/4139578549612103?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

• 10:30 a.m. “Worlds of Curiosity.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Lady Ostapeck Portrait Show.” Suggested donations apply. Continues 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 8/10. Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 207 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. (802) 345-5406 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=772051862052991&set=a.307104545214394

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Samurai, Baseball and More: a Fine-Arts-Look-at-Baseball.” Open Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment through 9/13. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

REN FAIRE—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Medieval Renaissance Fair.” Music, magic, Hags, vendors, refreshments and more. Admission fees apply. Continues 8/10. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Cherry Valley. (518) 774-0134 or http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/events2.html

MILFORD STRONG—Noon to 4 p.m. Fundraiser to support the victims of the recent Milford fire. Featuring food, music, silent auction and more. Held behind Dog Wild, 4785 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5261 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1364024082399139&set=gm.1257251779206511

LECTURE—1 p.m. “Mary Cassatt, Berthe Morisot, and the Art of Parisian Chic: A Lecture and Book signing with Justine De Young.” Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

ART—1-4 p.m. “The Heavens Above: Clouds in Different Moods” with Abbey Koutnik. Presented by the Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club. Fees apply; registration required. Springfield Community Center, 129 County Route 29A, Springfield. lbpceducation@yahoo.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1274850450979024&set=gm.1268717478237663&idorvanity=256611446114943

IROQUOIS—1-3 p.m. Afternoon of music and discussion with Lloyd Elm Jr., a descendent of Comanche Chief Ten Bears. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1076079247274533/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPERA—1 p.m. “Tosca.” Music by Giacomo Puccini; libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. Follows the heroine as she saves her lover from a corrupt chief of police, but at what price? Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/tosca2025/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

FARM DINNER—4-10 p.m. Classic farm feast to celebrate 10 years of Star Route Farm and The 607 CSA. Presented by the Catskill Agrarian Alliance at 852 County Highway 40, Charlotteville. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-dinner-tickets-1511056774489?aff=oddtdtcreator

LIVE MUSIC—4-5:30 p.m. Ned Brower. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

DINNER—4:30 p.m. Chicken Barbeque Dinner. Eat in or take out. Fees apply. Pierstown Grange Hall, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 264-3069 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=681220351613230&set=a.169949982740272&locale=it_IT

DANCE—7 p.m. “The Visionary Dance Festival.” Featuring musician, composer and performer Johnny Butler with a new group of extraordinary dance artists. Tickets required. The Visionary, 2381 State Highway 205, Mount Vision. (607) 638-5119 or https://www.upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “The Gazebo.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 8/10. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://cur8.com/17752/project/133097

FIREWORKS—9:45 p.m. “Goodyear Lake Annual Fireworks.” Celebrate the 1907 creation of Goodyear Lake. Watch from a lighted watercraft in the lake or from Route 28. Rain date is 8/16. Goodyear Lake, Maryland. https://www.facebook.com/events/1207505097359791?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

