TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, August 10

Milford Historical Association Gathering

WORKSHOP—9 a.m. to noon. Hands-on morning of traditional blacksmithing, featuring a hobby blacksmith making hand tools from raw metal and a farrier demonstrating the art of horseshoeing. Includes live fiddle music, refreshments and more. Presented by the Greater Milford Historical Association. Free; donations appreciated. Sayre House Museum, 81 North Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-4060 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1173433771489682&set=a.556868779812854

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505738106927?event_time_id=1365505714773596

SHOW—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Market.” Admission fees apply. Presented by Midstate Arms Collectors. Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, Butternut Road, Unadilla. https://gunshowtrader.com/promoter/midstate-arms-collectors/

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Lady Ostapeck Portrait Show.” Suggested donations apply. Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 207 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. (802) 345-5406 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=772051862052991&set=a.307104545214394

REN FAIRE—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Medieval Renaissance Fair.” Music, magic, Hags, vendors, refreshments and more. Admission fees apply. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Cherry Valley. (518) 774-0134 or http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/events2.html

OPERA—1 p.m. “The House on Mango Street.” Music by Derek Bermel; libretto by Sandra Cisneros and Derek Bermel. A coming of age tale following Esperanza, a young girl who discovers that storytelling is the medicine she can offer her community. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/the-house-on-mango-street/

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Session with Trio Afinado.” Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1692863938072378

FIBER GUILD—1-3 p.m. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1930323397722724?event_time_id=1930323354389395

PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Mapping Otsego County.” Presented by Levi Anderson. Part of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum Summer Sunday Series. Free and open to the public; accessible facilities. Bring own folding lawn chair. Front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY—1-5 p.m. Free concerts, workshops and art on the second Sunday of each month. This month features Holland Belle performing at 2 p.m. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or https://www.westkc.org/second

SKATING—2 p.m.; doors open at 1 p.m. “Hill City Rollers vs. Parlor City Roller Derby Bout.” Final home game of the season. Entry by donation. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. HillCityRollers@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/hillcityrollers

FINALE—2 p.m. “The Gazebo.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://cur8.com/17752/project/133097

HOWES CAVE—2 p.m. “Where’d Our Stone Go?” by Dana Cudmore, author and cave country historian. Program held at 2 p.m. Free admission; donations appreciated. The Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 136 Blowing Rock Road, Howes Cave. (518) 657-9107 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1161580879335089&set=a.463136515846199

CONCERT—4 p.m. Honest Brook Music Festival presents Cuarteto Latinomericano. Fees apply; registration required. The Barn, 1885 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. (607) 746-3770 or http://hbmf.org/

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Sunday in the Park with George.” Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; book by James Lapine. A dazzling exploration of life, love and the relentless drive to create. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/sunday/

