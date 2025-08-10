TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, August 11

Block Party with Cooperstown Pride

PRIDE—5-8 p.m. “Cooperstown Pride Block Party.” Family friendly activities, glitter bar, crafts, dance party, and surprise special appearances. Followed by afterparty at Mell’s at 22. All welcome; free. Any proceeds go to support the CCS Identity Alliance. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. www.cooperstownpride.com.

DEADLINE—Last day to register for Camp Forget-Me-Not, a free day camp for school-aged children and teens who have lost a loved one. Presented by Helios Care. Held 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 8/21 at Riverside Elementary School, 39 House Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/camp-forget-me-not-oneonta/

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988368675193/?active_tab=about

STEAM—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Mini STEAM’rs Summer Experience.” Half-day experience for children aged 4-6. Fees apply; registration required. Held through 8/15. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/mini-steamrs-summer-experience-2/2025-08-11/

CAMP CREATE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Young artists release their creative energy with daily creative themes. Presented by the Roxbury Arts Center. Fees apply. Continues through 8/14. Also held 8/18 through 8/21. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/camps

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread and chocolate pudding. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SUMMER FUN—1 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=730153449645373&set=a.182156554445068

HEALTHY SNACKS—1 p.m. “Summer Reading Program: Color Me Healthy Class.” Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Kids learn to make fun, healthy snacks. Held each Monday through 8/25. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/summer-reading-program/

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

YOGA—4:30 p.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Monday. Bring your own mat. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/676353058592962/676353095259625/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—5:30 p.m. Pathfinder Arts in the Community Concert. Live performance by the Small Town Big Band. Free and open to the public. Pathfinder Village Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or https://pathfindervillage.org.

LIBRARY—6:30 p.m. Board Meeting. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8280 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1158054619689465&set=a.544469607714639

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Music at Meadow Links: Romantic Summer Strings.” Popular melodies and classics. Free; held rain or shine. Dogs on leashes welcome. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.

