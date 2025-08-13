TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, August 14

Learn About Otsego County’s

Fallen WWII Heroes

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. “Stories Behind the Stars: Otsego County’s World War II Fallen.” Presented by the Otsego County Historical Association. Free. Refreshments to follow. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7950 or https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988308675199/?active_tab=about

GOVERNMENT—9 a.m. Meeting of the Public Works Committee, chaired by Keith McCarty. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4202 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

READING—9 a.m. to noon. SRP Groups. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=730153449645373&set=a.182156554445068

LIBRARY—9:30 a.m. Early Literacy Story Time. Children ages birth-5 read “Runny Babbit” by Shel Silverstein, followed by a fun phonics activity. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SKATING—10 a.m. to noon. “Adult Open Skate.” 18+ only. Fees apply. Coffee, potluck and music, from classic hits to the golden oldies. Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1092681689369014/1092681809369002/?active_tab=about

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SUMMER STORY TIME—10 a.m. Stories, crafts and fun. Held Thursdays through 8/28. Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2832 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=718259107828923&set=gm.2557798664563753&idorvanity=1641876026156026

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Mindful Outdoor Walk.” Presented by Connections at Clark Sports Center. Meet in the front lobby at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

GOVERNMENT—11 a.m. Meeting of the Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee, chaired by David Bliss. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

DISCUSSION—11 a.m. “Open-Air Discussion at Otsego: A Meeting Place.” The three sisters: agricultural practices and spiritual connections. Led by Michelle Bosma. Free. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown, (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken salad, macaroni salad, marinated beets and sugar cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

GOVERNMENT—1 p.m. Meeting of the Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Daniel Wilber. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations appreciated. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held second Thursday of each month. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cooperstown/?sd=1744290000&ed=1744295400

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Tweens and Teens: Yarn Shapes.” RSVP required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1199261985574927&set=a.557428283091637

BASEBALL—1 p.m. “Get Your Tokens Ready: The Late 1990s Road to the Subway Series” by Chris Donnelly. Author discusses his work and answers questions. Followed by book signing. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-get-your-tokens-ready-late-1990s-road-subway-series

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. K-6 starts at 3 p.m.; grades 7-12 starts at 4 p.m. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “STEM Sparks! Science in Action.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=730153449645373&set=a.182156554445068

TEEN WRITERS GROUP—4:30 p.m. Author Libby Cudmore returns. Recommended ages 12-18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ARTIST TALK—5 p.m. “Robert Seward with Elmer Luke: Overview of Seward’s Samurai Baseball Series.” Free program in conjunction with the “Samurai Baseball” show. Gallery opens at 4:30 p.m. Refreshments. Reservations recommended but not required: leartgarage@gmail.com or (315) 941-9607. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. Facebook/Instagram: @artgaragecooperstown@gmail.com

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

CREATIVE—5 p.m. “Open Forum for Neurospicy Creatives.” Presented by the Roxbury Arts Group. Free. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/neurospicy

GAME NIGHT—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=730153449645373&set=a.182156554445068

LIVE MUSIC—6-8:30 p.m. Unadilla Summer Concert Series. Featuring Off the Record. Free. Stewart’s ice cream sundaes and cold water will be served. A 50/50 raffle will help fund Unadilla Historical Association projects and programs. Concerts held on the front lawn of the village office/library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla (in the new pavilion on the Bishop Lot, in the event of rain). https://www.facebook.com/events/572644839228416/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meetings each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

NORWICH—6 p.m. NBT Bank Summer Concert Series. Kick off “Blues Fest Weekend” with Brandon Santini, followed by a set by this year’s Traditional Blues Artist of the Year, Sue Foley. East Park, Norwich. (607) 334-5653 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1462269601792223&set=a.872217230797466

READINGS—7 p.m. “Word Thursdays.” Readings by writers Mark Dunau and Andrew Phillips. Suggested donation appreciated. Held each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. Bright Hill Press, 94 Church Street, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or https://www.facebook.com/brighthp/

THEATER—7 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Presented by Glimmer Globe Theatre. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

CONCERT—7 p.m. Summer Concert Series: Lucia & Levi. Free. Held Thursdays through 8/28. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or https://www.facebook.com/events/972137857677911?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Tosca.” Music by Giacomo Puccini; libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. Follows the heroine as she saves her lover from a corrupt chief of police, but at what price? Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/tosca2025/

