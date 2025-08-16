TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, August 16

Fun at the Emporium in Gilbertsville

HULLABALOO—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local vendors, art, games, pony rides, live music, tarot readings and much more. Old Stone House Emporium, 136 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10163894713865476&set=gm.2596019034075049&idorvanity=1641876026156026

HIKE—All day. “Saturday Hike: Whaupaunaucau State Forest.” Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring your own lunch. Registration required with hike leader Tom Austin, (607) 435-8107. Norwich. https://susqadk.org/saturday-hikes/

FUNDRAISER—7:30-11:30 a.m. “Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department Fly-In Pancake Breakfast.” All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages. Fees apply. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, 866 State Highway 166, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9007.

HAZARDOUS WASTE—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Otsego County Household Hazardous Waste Day 2025: Cooperstown. Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4225 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1350833409472808?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—8:30 a.m. “Yoga for Flexibility and Strength.” Held each Saturday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SCHENEVUS FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Held each Saturday through October. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=730153449645373&set=a.182156554445068

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

LIVE MUSIC—10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Music at the Market: Melissa Clark. Huntington Park, Wall Street, Oneonta.

LOCAL AUTHORS—10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. “3rd Annual Local Authors and Artists Festival.” Presented by the Richfield Springs Public Library. Local authors, artists, vendors and food. Spring Park, State Route 20, Richfield Springs.

(315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1134007495429324&set=a.545675200929226

TOUR—10 a.m. “GreenUtica Garden Tour.” Walking/driving tour of home gardens in Utica. Pick up a map at the GreenUtica Office, 1641 Genesee Street, Utica. (315) 790-5262 or https://www.facebook.com/events/992107646346031/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

IROQUOIS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Artist Demo: Basket Making with Carrie Hill.” Included with museum admission. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/

STORY TIME—10:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. “AAC Inclusive Story Time.” For youth ages 4+, including autistic children, friends, siblings and more. All welcome. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4139578529612105/4139578539612104?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

• 10:30 a.m. “Worlds of Curiosity.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Samurai, Baseball and More: a Fine-Arts-Look-at-Baseball.” Open Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment through 9/13. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

PICNIC—Noon to 3 p.m. Oneonta-area NAACP Annual Picnic. Includes live music, food, ice cream, potluck and more. Large pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta.

PARTY—Noon to 6 p.m. Block Party. Music, dancing, food and vendors. Benefit for Friends of the Feral TNR. Craft Street, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/events/717600601238151/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DEMO—1-3 p.m. “Create ‘Baseball Cards’ Using Clay.” Interactive demonstration for all ages with Artist-in-Residence-for-the-Day Steph Marcus. Free. On display: Marcus’ hilarious sculpted cards that feature Hall of Famers as…CATS! The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. Info: Facebook/Instagram: @artgaragecooperstown@gmail.com

READING PARTY—1-3 p.m. Bring a book, order a drink and settle in for a cozy afternoon of quiet reading. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/677741808645269/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPERA—1 p.m. “Tosca.” Music by Giacomo Puccini; libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. Follows the heroine as she saves her lover from a corrupt chief of police, but at what price? Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/tosca2025/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

RAILROAD—2 p.m. “Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley RR.” Presentation by Jim Loudon. Learn the complete history of the railroad from 1869 to present, including the famous “Cooperstown Railroad War.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1158587926295574&set=a.458767152944325

AUDUBON—2 p.m. “Audubon Bird Show.” Presented by the Southern Adirondack Audubon Society. Free; registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=560385&PK=

FUNDRAISER—3 p.m. “Home Grown Sounds.” Local musicians, literary talents, food, drink and more to support the Roxbury Arts Center. Tickets required. Hilt Kelly Hall, Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. ( 607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/homegrown-sounds

BENEFIT—3 p.m. “East Village Rocks for Ukraine.” A night of music, friendship and fun to show your support for Ukraine. The Roseboom Café, 3220 State Highway 166, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3530 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=578111895344191&set=gm.734750085729944&idorvanity=734174212454198

HISTORY TOUR—3 p.m. “Summer Walking Tour of Riverside Cemetery.” Presented by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. GOHS trustees lead a historic tour featuring sites of Oneonta’s Civil War soldiers and famous Oneontans. Terrain may be difficult. Admission by donation. Riverside Cemetery, 16 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1229410325264403?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIVE MUSIC—4-5:30 p.m. Trio Afinado. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

COOKIE DECORATING—5 p.m. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8280 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1158054619689465&set=a.544469607714639

MILFORD STRONG—6-9 p.m. “Secondhand Yarn and Fabric Sale.” Benefit for Sybil’s Yarn Shop, which was destroyed in the recent Milford fire. Presented by Rigby Handcraft. Many craft supplies for low prices, raffles for big-ticket items, snacks, beverages and more. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market building, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1045104674277054&set=gm.1804933643733671

CONCERT—7-9 p.m. Concert on the lawn with Robin and Linda Williams. Bring a picnic dinner for an evening of live folk music. Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 ext. 5 or https://www.hydehall.org/events2025

TRAIN—7 p.m. “Summer BBQ Dinner Trains.” Brooks BBQ served aboard the train. Fees apply. Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main Street, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1138682868278071/1138682881611403/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Barn Swallows.” Vintage rock and Americana performed by Chad McEvoy on drums, Dan Feddy on electric guitar and vocals, and Don Osterberg on bass. Admission fees apply. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Cherry Valley. (518) 774-0134 or http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/events2.html

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “The House on Mango Street.” Music by Derek Bermel; libretto by Sandra Cisneros and Derek Bermel. A coming of age tale following Esperanza, a young girl who discovers that storytelling is the medicine she can offer her community. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/the-house-on-mango-street/

THEATER—8 p.m. “The Vagina Monologues,” by Eve Ensler. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Free admission. Donations of feminine products accepted. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

MILFORD STRONG—8 p.m. The Stoddard Hollow String Band. Music and more to raise funds to benefit the victims of the recent Milford fire. The Elm Inn, 104 East Main Street, Milford. contactus@theelminnmilford.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/771468318702412/user/100083084331629/

