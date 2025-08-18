TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, August 19

Vision Board at the ExCL Center

FINANCE—5:30 p.m. “SFCU Build Your Own Financial Vision Board Workshop.” Free; registration required. SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122142159824749882&set=gm.2133313833831364

VOLUNTEER—7 a.m. Beautify Main Street with other volunteers. Clean the rain gardens, care for the trees, collect trash, pull weeds and more. Supplies provided. Meet at the entrance to Doubleday Field, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4144258022496719&set=gm.9909976339061821&idorvanity=321873527872198

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988305341866/?active_tab=about

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be the Emmons Pond Bog trail, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Don Thomases, (607) 287-9690 or https://susqadk.org/

CHILDREN—10 a.m. “Toddler Tuesday Craft: Bees.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1199261985574927&set=a.557428283091637

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Presented by Helios Care. Held third Tuesday of each month. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-oneonta/

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and cheese cold plate, three-bean salad, potato salad and banana bread. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

FIBER ART—Noon to 3 p.m. “Indigo Dyeing with Hanoux Conscious Color.” Fees apply. Hulse Hill Farm, 5928 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. (518) 605-9159 or https://www.hhfarmshop.com/store/p83/indigo.html?fbclid=IwY2xjawLGNflleHRuA2FlbQEwAGFkaWQAAAYs4v5VlWJyaWQRMWk4M3dZUnBqZGdBa0pPRjgBHsu_L9Jo1zVF08kNq210Vqm-vVqA1HiJ4CtqmEryZQwyImkiL_Y9VrqfLbMH_aem_b27RHjL5uz9QPULwRoNp-A

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 3rd Tuesday of each month. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1138229111672016&set=a.544469607714639

FINALE —3-5 p.m. “Summer Reading Group.” Open to middle-schoolers and up. Drop in or attend all sessions. Featuring books, snacks and friendly faces. Held Tuesdays through 8/19. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

ART—3 p.m. “Teen and Adult Art Collective: Tie-dying.” Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1153808496782557&set=a.545675200929226

CRAFT—5.m. Knitting/Crochet. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1151578480338892&set=a.545675200929226

FILM—5 p.m. “War and Peace” movie screening (part two). Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1199261985574927&set=a.557428283091637

WORKSHOP—6-8 p.m. “Salt Dyed Scarves with Jill Reed.” Fees apply; registration required. All materials provided. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://bvartscenter.org/

CONCERT—6:30 p.m.; food trucks open at 5:30 p.m. “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series: The Currys.” Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. office@cooperstownchamber.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1193079659531098&set=a.474798274692577

ART—6:30 p.m. Figure Drawing. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 483-8432 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

ART—6:30 p.m. “Mary Cassatt, Berthe Morisot and the Impressionists: A Lecture with Ann Cannon.” Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/682586514622467/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

