TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, August 21

Concert At The Dunderberg Gallery

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Electronic Music/New Media.” Featuring Patrick Rost, keyboard and electronics, Barbara Siesel, flute and video, and John Colonna, piano. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery/

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988322008531/?active_tab=about

GOVERNMENT—8:45 a.m. Special meeting of the Otsego County Board of Representatives for the purpose of final enactment of the sales tax and mortgage tax extenders and any regular business. Otsego County Board Chambers, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.

NYS FAIR—9 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Great New York State Fair.” Fees apply. New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse. (315) 487-7711 or https://nysfair.ny.gov/

GOVERNMENT—9 a.m. Meeting of the Administration Committee, chaired by Margaret Kennedy. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4202 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SUMMER STORY TIME—10 a.m. Stories, crafts and fun. Held Thursdays through 8/28. Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2832 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=718259107828923&set=gm.2557798664563753&idorvanity=1641876026156026

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. to noon. “Living Well Diabetes Prevention with Carleen.” Presented by Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

SKATING—10 a.m. to noon. “Adult Open Skate.” 18+ only. Fees apply. Coffee, potluck, and music from classic hits to the golden oldies. Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1092681689369014/1092681809369002/?active_tab=about

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of fish on a bun, German potato salad, coleslaw and tropical fruit. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations appreciated. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

AUTHOR DISCUSSION—1 p.m. “Stolen Dreams: The 1955 Cannon All-Stars and Little League Baseball’s Civil War” by Chris Lamb and “The Team Nobody Would Play” by Buck Godfrey. Authors discuss their work and answer questions. Followed by book signing. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-stolen-dreams-1955-cannon-street-all-stars-and-little-league-baseballs-civil

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1:30-3 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-stamford/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2-3:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-walton/

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. K-6 starts at 3 p.m.; grades 7-12 starts at 4 p.m. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “STEM Sparks! Science in Action.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=730153449645373&set=a.182156554445068

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Informal gathering to work on fiber projects. All skill levels welcome. Held third Thursday of each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

CRAFT—6-8 p.m. “Needle Felting Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. The Artisans Guild of Oneonta, 148 Main Street, Oneonta. studioyates@yahoo.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1274759557802892&set=a.519328313346024

VACCINATION—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Rabies Vaccination Clinic. For pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Free. Previous vaccination certificate required for the three-year booster. Large pavilion at Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 547-4230 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

LIVE MUSIC—6-8:30 p.m. Unadilla Summer Concert Series: Featuring Barnyard Saints. Free. Stewart’s ice cream sundaes and cold water will be served. A 50/50 raffle will help fund Unadilla Historical Association projects and programs. Concerts held on the front lawn of the village office/library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla (in the new pavilion on the Bishop Lot, in the event of rain). https://www.facebook.com/events/572644839228416/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

BENEFIT CONCERT—7 p.m. “Folk Fest for Food.” Featuring Gravel Yard. Free admission. Proceeds from concessions sales go to the Daily Bread Food Pantry. Also accepting non-perishable food and monetary donations. Folk Fest continues 8/28. Held at the Old School, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Worcester Historical Society Concert Series: Catalyst (barbershop quartet). Free; bring a lawn chair. Heritage Park Gazebo, Main Street, Worcester (held in the Worcester Wieting Theatre in the event of rain).

NORWICH—7 p.m. NBT Bank Summer Concert Series: Featuring The Outlaws. East Park, Norwich. (607) 334-5653 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1462269601792223&set=a.872217230797466

FINALE—7 p.m. “Etienne Charles: Creole Soul.” Presented by the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival. Tickets required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Summer Concert Series: Too Old to Plow Boys.” Free. Concerts performed Thursdays through 8/28. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1382661442700347?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “An Evening with John Moreland.” Tickets required. Modern Americana music. Hilt Kelly Hall, Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/john-moreland

CONCERT—8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. “Run For Cover Tour,” featuring I Deathstar and more. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://foothills.ticketleap.com/run-for-cover-tour-featuring-i-deathstar–more–foothills-oneon/

