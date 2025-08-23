TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, August 24

Flute Concert at

the Dunderberg

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Classical Flute – Unplugged.” Featuring flutists Carol Wincenc, Yidi Wang, Ana Laura Gonzalez and Barbara Siesel. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery/

BREWERY—7-9 a.m. “Belgium Comes to Cooperstown: The Wild West Takes Over Cooperstown.” Beer festival concludes with a light breakfast. Fees apply. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.belgiumcomestocooperstown.com/

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505738106927?event_time_id=1365505714773596

NYS FAIR—9 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Great New York State Fair.” Fees apply. New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse. (315) 487-7711 or https://nysfair.ny.gov/

FAMILY FARM DAY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit family farms throughout Otsego, Schoharie and Delaware counties. https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/family-farm-day

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Back to Campus.” Presented by Mark Simonson. Part of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum Summer Sunday Series. Free and open to the public; accessible facilities. Bring own folding lawn chair. Front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta.

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Session with the Yolanda Bush Trio.” Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/705365912501335

FIBER GUILD—1-3 p.m. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1930323364389394/?active_tab=about

THEATER—2 p.m. “The Wizard of Oz.” Presented by the Tri-Town Theatre. Tickets required. Sidney High School Auditorium, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. www.tritowntheatre.com

DINNER—5-8 p.m. “OCCA Annual Dinner Celebration.” Tickets required. Creekside Station, 3193 State Highway 205, Hartwick. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/occa-annual-dinner

CONCERT—6 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. “O-Town Throwdown,” featuring Disruptor, Toothless, Glitch and others. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/o-town-throwdown-featuring-disruptor-toothless-glitch-goon-squad-tickets-1513567724809?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

