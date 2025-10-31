TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

The Big Draw Festival

Event Held in Cherry Valley

DRAWING—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Lines of Connections: Life Drawing at the Old School.” Part of the world’s largest celebration of drawing, The Big Draw Festival 2025. Presented by the Klinkhart Hall Arts Center at the Cherry Valley Old School, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=817655347578282&set=gm.821773447018113&idorvanity=801492372379554

YOGA—8:30 a.m. “Yoga for Flexibility and Strength.” Held each Saturday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FESTIVAL—9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. “All Souls Spirit Fest.” Workshops, vendors, psychic readers, energy healers, unique gifts and more. Free admission. The Institute for Spiritual Development, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-2089 or https://isdoneonta.org/mc-events/all-souls-spirit-fest-with-tried-and-true-readers-healers-and-vendors/?mc_id=924

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Gel Printing Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. All materials provided. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Cultures in the Cosmos.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m.; registration at 10 a.m. “Cooperstown Walk to End Alzheimer’s.” Free; registration required. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (518) 675-7203 or https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2025/NY-NortheasternNewYork?pg=entry&fr_id=18791

THANKSGIVING—11 a.m. “Stories from the People of the Longhouse” followed by “Rethinking Thanksgiving” at 1 p.m. Presented by storyteller Perry Ground (Turtle Clan, Onondaga). New York State Museum, 222 Madison Avenue, Albany. (518) 474-5877 or https://nysm.nysed.gov/programs/stories-from-people-of-the-longhouse

FALL BACK—Noon to 4 p.m. “Annual Fall Back Into Self Love: Self-Care and Beauty Expo.” Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

ARTIST TALK—Noon. “When Art Meets Nature: Artists Discuss Botanical Perspectives.” Artists behind the “Botanical Impressions” exhibit discuss artwork, creative process and influences. Free. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/botanical-impressions-artist-talk

MUSIC—1 p.m. “Junior Recitals.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

WRITING—1-3 p.m. “Sacred Writing Circle: Death, Transformation, and Remembrance.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/692336950558499/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

RECEPTION—2-4 p.m. Meet the artists behind “The Arts Factory Members Only Show.” Canajoharie Library and Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

FUNDRAISER—3-6 p.m. “WBFD Aux Annual Turkey Supper.” Tickets required. Wells Bridge Fire Department, 114 County Highway 4, Wells Bridge. (607) 988-2542 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=821864907194659&set=a.156630240384799

FILM—6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. “Sinners” by Ryan Coogler. Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s going to follow you home.” Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, 68 Bugbee Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730.

FUNDRAISER—7-11 p.m. “!Dance 4 Democracy!” Presented by Friends with Benefits. Fees apply. Benefit to raise the roof on the theater. Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1568291151101232&set=pcb.1568292304434450

FILM FEST—7 p.m. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Encore show. Presented by the 2025 Worcester Wieting Theatre Fall Film Festival. Free; donations appreciated. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=670877512634523&set=a.146799495042330

CONCERT—7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Fountain of Youth.” Presented by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. Featuring the Voices of Cooperstown. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/fountain-of-youth

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR