TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Concert For Land and Water Conservation

BENEFIT—2-4:30 p.m. “Benefit Concert for Land and Water Conservation.” Presented by Otsego Land Trust. The Loft at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1189448466541217&set=pcb.1189448496541214

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4244965752494170/4244965769160835?event_time_id=4244965785827500

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “The Art of Play: Physical Creature Acting.” Prepare for the Cherry Valley Koliada, to be held 2/6 and 2/7. The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Old School Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/koliada

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CHILDREN—Noon to 2 p.m. “Science of the Watershed: A Hands-On Event.” Interactive watershed table, water science, water pollution and prevention. Free. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1317121446878293&set=gm.1543303703767346&idorvanity=867150158049374

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Average Joey.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/796821389403221/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SUNDAY SPEAKER—3 p.m. “A New Look at the Erie Canal on Its Bicentennial.” Presented by the Friends of the Village Library. Talk by author Mark Ferrara, PhD, based on his recent book, “The Raging Erie: Life and Labor along the Erie Canal.” Free and open to the public. 3rd floor ballroom, Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344.

MUSIC—4 p.m. “Junior Recitals.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

MUSIC—4 p.m. “Oneonta Kirtan: Interfaith Devotional Music Meditation.” Held each first Sunday. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1992360171513260/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

