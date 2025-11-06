TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7

‘Inspired by a Book’

Exhibit Reception

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Inspired by a Book.” First Friday event. Exhibits by local artists based on books. Show runs through 11/30. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

HOLIDAY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Joyful Traditions Holiday Bazaar.” Continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 11/8. The Major’s Inn, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2967.

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes and zucchini, green beans, and banana bread. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDEN—Noon to12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Understanding Indoor Cockroaches” and “Invasive Tawny Field Cockroach.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

QUILTING—1-4 p.m. “Beginning Quilting.” Beginners make a small quilt. Includes homework. Fees apply; registration required. Continues 11/14, 11/21 and 12/5. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

FARMERS’ MARKET—3-6 p.m. Held Fridays at the Four Corners, Hartwick. (607) 293-7530 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10228386273752483&set=gm.24569764285989784&idorvanity=321873527872198

MEET & GREET—4:30 p.m. “Delaware County Arts Administrators Meet Up.” Hosted by the Roxbury Arts Group at Stamford Coffee, 79 Main Street, Stamford. learning@nyfa.org or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/arts-administrator-meetup

FILM—6 p.m. “Dr. Strangelove: Or—How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb.” Featuring a talk from Dmitri Kasterine on his photography and work with Stanley Kubrick. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1281226614045130&set=a.557428283091637

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Register at the door to perform. Donations appreciated. Held first Friday of each month. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Limestone Mansion, 33 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “Journey Through The Solar System.” Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

FILM—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “The Power to Move.” Presented by the Mobility Independence Foundation. Includes a Q&A session at 8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

DANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Contradance. Community dance featuring live music. Presented by the Otsego Dance Society. Featuring Garry Aney, caller, and music by the Contrasonics. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 433-6613 or https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoDanceSociety/

