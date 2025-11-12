TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Fundraiser for the Debbie Clegg

Memorial Christmas with Santa

FUNDRAISER—5 p.m. “Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser To Support the Debbie Clegg Memorial Christmas with Santa.” Fees apply; takeout available. Includes a food drive to support the Hartwick Food Pantry. Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick.

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Mindful Outdoor Walk. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235433915539835&set=pcb.2896869103855356

RECOVERY—10 a.m. Veterans in Recovery AA Meeting. Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122133208760895731&set=a.122109203768895731

RELIGION—10 a.m. “Prayer for the City of Oneonta.” Presented by the Oneonta Prayer Fellowship. 2nd floor, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (518) 954-9235.

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Caregivers connect to others, identify local resources and create strategies for self-care. Registration requested. Sign up to attend virtually or just walk in. Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/hc-caregiver-support-groups/

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lemon chicken, seasoned noodles, broccoli and fruited gelatin. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. Beginner Tai Chi. Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235005642433275&set=pcb.2864931170382483

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Genealogy.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235433915539835&set=pcb.2896869103855356

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235031432958022&set=gm.2866972270178373&idorvanity=1197122360496714

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held second Thursday of each month. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cooperstown/?sd=1744290000&ed=1744295400

RELIGION—2 p.m. “Prayer for the City of Oneonta.” Presented by the Oneonta Prayer Fellowship. Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (518) 954-9235.

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122171273372460363&set=a.122095360988460363

FILM—5-6:30 p.m. Documentary screening of “Caregiving” from WSKG/PBS. Followed by a presentation from local experts on the resources available for family caregivers in our community. The Kennedy Willis Center, Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235031206152352&set=gm.2866950850180515&idorvanity=1197122360496714

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

FILM FESTIVAL—Exceptional films, conversations, filmmaker talks, delicious local food, guided walks and more around the theme “Revolutions.” Held 11/13 through 11/17. Tickets required. https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

· 5:30 p.m. “Apple Cider Vinegar.” Film on how nature is inseparable from our routine lives. Baseball Hall of Fame Grandstand Theater, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 7-8:30 p.m. “Opening Party and Exhibition.” Includes buffet dinner by Brimstone Bakery and Café. Held at The Smithy, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

· 9-11 p.m. “Local Hero.” Follows an oil executive acquiring land in Scotland. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown.

CRAFT—5:30 p.m. “Recycled Book Turkeys.” Free; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1219461560205275&set=a.546921787459259

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

CHAMBER—5:30 p.m. “Annual Small Business Dinner.” Tickets required. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/annual-small-business-dinner-membership-meeting-1131?calendarMonth=2025-11-01

ENTREPRENEURSHIP—6 p.m. “Starting A Small Business.” Free; registration required. Continues 11/18. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1137408558527817&set=a.418484840420196

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

ART LECTURE—6 p.m. “Pareesa Pourian: Drawing and Painting Visiting Artist Lecture.” Free and open to the public. ACA Room 138, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-2952.

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1540455667397489&set=a.849878986455164

