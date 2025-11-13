TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Celebrate One Act Plays at Foothills

THEATRE—6 p.m. “One Act Play Festival.” Free with suggested donation. The Loft Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

POSITIVITY—8:30-9:30 a.m. “Fill Your Cup Friday.” Start the day with positive connections and comradery, share something positive, discuss action items to create positive change in our communities, enjoy a cup of coffee and more. Presented via Zoom by the Otsego County Conservation Association. https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/fill-your-cup-friday-2

FILM FESTIVAL—Exceptional films, conversations, filmmaker talks, delicious local food, guided walks and more around the theme “Revolutions.” Held 11/13 through 11/17. Tickets required. https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

· 10 a.m. to noon. “Calico Rebellion.” The story of immigrant farmers rising up against oppression and exploitation in Upstate New York. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 12:30-2 p.m. “Jetty.” Documentary on the two-decade project of installing granite jetties to protect the Rockaway beaches from erosion. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 12:30-1:45 p.m. “Underland.” Cinematic documentary that voyages into worlds rarely glimpsed by humans. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 2:15-4 p.m. “Theater of Thought.” Explore the landscape of the brain with prize-winning scientists. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 2:30-4:30 p.m. “Grains of Sand.” Aging artists discuss arriving at this stage of their lives while sculpting in stone. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 4:15-5:15 p.m. “Coffee with the Artist.” Share a cup with artist James Herman, whose work is featured in “Revolutions, Considered,” the companion art exhibit to the festival. The Smithy, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

· 5:30-7:30 p.m. “Teenage Wasteland.” A group of teenage misfits uncover a conspiracy poisoning the land of Upstate New York, 1991, and produce an investigative documentary. Baseball Hall of Fame, Grandstand Theater, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 8:30-10 p.m. “Selections from the Thomas Edison Film Festival.” Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

CRAFT CLASS—11 a.m. “Self-Watering Wine Bottle Planters.” Suggested donation applies; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1257626979718206/?post_id=1259136806233890&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment_media%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a breakfast bake with sausage patty, hash browns, muffin and fruit cup. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. Free Spaghetti Dinner. Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 265-3354 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1303277815170359&set=a.460691422762340

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Holiday Art Show and Sale.” Held through 12/23. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. “19th Annual GOHS Live and Online Benefit Auction.” Includes raffle, refreshments and more. Admission is free. Held for the first time in the newly renovated 3rd-floor ballroom, Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://oneontahistory.org/events-programs/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Birthday Candles.” Presented by the Catskill Community Players. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 11/15 and at 2 p.m. on 11/16. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. info@catskillplayers.org or https://www.facebook.com/events/1918516632046227/1918516648712892/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

