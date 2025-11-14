TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Screening ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

MOVIE NIGHT—6:30 p.m. “Nightmare Before Christmas: Movie and Crafts.” Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/Edmestonfreelibrary/posts/pfbid0215oyctnYZ1WE8fqoK9YvjEv2gmGMUXwHH61NWdJNe7tZVEgr33rzoDWcPveiVS3Pl

FUNDRAISER—8-10 a.m. Applebee’s pancake fundraiser to support upstate families. Tickets required. Utica Applebee’s, 300 Riverside Drive, Utica. (680) 323-1140 or https://uwmvapplebees.paperform.co/

SALE—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Estate Sale: Super Sale.” Household items, furniture, tools, books, bedding and more. Continues 11/16. Proceeds benefit the Daily Bread Food Pantry. 41 Genesee Street (large garage in the back), Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=33110519578535211&set=a.298583210155605

FILM FESTIVAL—Exceptional films, conversations, filmmaker talks, delicious local food, guided walks and more around the theme “Revolutions.” Held 11/13 through 11/17. Tickets required. https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

· 8:30-9:30 a.m. “Bird Walk led by Delaware Otsego Audubon Society.” Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 10-11:30 a.m. “River of Grass.” An ode to the Florida Everglades and those who call it home. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 10-11:30 a.m. “Been Here Stay Here.” Documentary of Tangier Island, one of the last land masses in the Chesapeake Bay, and the people who live there. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. “Valentina and the MUOSters.” Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· Noon to 1:30 p.m. “America’s Stairway.” The story of how one of America’s first public works emboldened the nation to move westward. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 1-2:30 p.m. “Into the Wonderwoods.” 10-year-old wanders through the woods to Grandma’s house. Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 1:45-3:15 p.m. “A Photographic Memory.” Documentary on the 1970s groundbreaking show “Images of Man.” Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 2-4 p.m. “Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round.” Documentary on the picketing of the Glen Echo Amusement Park. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 3:30-4:30 p.m. “OCCA Tree Walk: Revolutions in the Village.” Led by OCCA Assistant Director Shelby MacLeish. Starts from the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 3:45-5 p.m. “Evidence.” Documentary of the John M. Olin Foundation. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 5:30-6:55 p.m. “Observer.” Keen-eyed observers describe what they see in the world around them. Baseball Hall of Fame, Grandstand Theater, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 7-8:30 p.m. “Mid-Festival Fall Supper.” Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

· 7-8:45 p.m. “Film Days Trivia.” The Local Bird, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 9-10:15 p.m. “Shelf Life.” Cheese experts of all kinds discuss their favorite food in this quirky documentary. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

YOGA—8:30 a.m. “Yoga for Flexibility and Strength.” Held each Saturday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Super Heroes Humane Society Fall Rummage Sale. Continues 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 11/16. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1232588592230943&set=a.360482156108262

HOLIDAY—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Helping Hands Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair.” Otego Fire Department, 3 River Street, Otego.

HOLIDAY—10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Willow Snowflake Ornament with Sandra Kehoe.” Fees apply; registration required. All materials included. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=736416989419668&set=pcb.3281175558699905

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

WINTER FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or pathfindervillage.org

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Cultures in the Cosmos.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

FOOD—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Saturday’s Bread.” Sit-down meal served hot. Take-out available. Held each Saturday. First United Methodist Church, 66 Church Street Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Portrait Drawing Workshop with Kathleen Green.” Fees apply; registration required. All materials provided. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/portrait-drawing

FOOD DRIVE—Noon to 3 p.m. “Fill The Gap.” Food drive to support the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Presented by CooperstownOneonta Indivisible and the Otsego County Democratic Committee. In the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100063632415275/

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 2 p.m. “Empty Bowls Luncheon.” Soup and bread in a hand-thrown bowl of your choosing. Fees apply; proceeds benefit the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Held at the Christ Church Parish Hall, 69 Fair Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1127513196263238&set=a.472491971765367

THEATER—1 p.m. “The Laramie Project: Auditions.” Try out for a part in the powerful and moving documentary-style play about the aftermath of a real life 1998 hate crime in Laramie, Wyoming. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

QUILTING—1-4 p.m. “Block of the Month Class.” Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

HOLIDAY—1-3 p.m. “Easy Appetizers: Holiday Tips and Tastings.” Fees apply. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1856296788332442

LECTURES—1 and 3 p.m. “The Haudenosaunee and the Erie Canal” then “Stories from the People of the Long House.” Free lectures with storyteller Perry Ground of the Onondaga Nation. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://www.arkellmuseum.org//

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

LOCAL HISTORY—2 p.m. “History of Conservation Efforts on Otsego Lake.” Informal discussion with Dr. Willard Harman on decades of studying and caring for Otsego Lake. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1235462935274739&set=pcb.1235462985274734

BENEFIT—3-5 p.m. “Basket Bingo.” Fundraiser for the Township of Laurens Banners for Heroes Project. Fees apply. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com

OUTDOORS—3:30-5 p.m. “Tree Walk: Revolutions in the Village.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Explore how trees embody revolutions and shape the health and resilience of our community. Free and open to the public. Meet at the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/tree-walk-revolutions-in-the-village

POTTERY—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Saturday Night Out: A Pottery Immersion Workshop.” Groups or individuals learn/expand wheel-throwing skills. Tickets required. Azure Arts, 1149 Allen Lake Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-8899 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1067839662128132/1067839672128131?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22unknown%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSIC—5:30 p.m. “Hartwick Celebration Choir Concert.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

THEATRE—6 p.m. “One Act Play Festival.” Free with suggested donation. The Loft Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Sara Milonovich and Greg Anderson. Free. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/sara-milonovich

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Sanctus Real Concert.” Music that inspires and uplifts. Tickets required. Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-0141 or https://www.otsegochristian.org/

VETERANS CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “UNCAGED: Zac Brown Tribute.” Free to U.S. veterans. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Birthday Candles.” Presented by the Catskill Community Players. Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 11/16. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. info@catskillplayers.org or https://www.facebook.com/events/1918516632046227/1918516648712892/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DANCE—8 p.m. to midnight. Dust off your boots for the Rylee Lum Family Band. Fees apply. Babcocks, 2220 State Highway 7, Wells Bridge. (607) 437-9515 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122103768285081900&set=a.122097522321081900

