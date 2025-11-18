TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Thanksgiving Dinner

for Seniors

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner of roast turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, peas and pumpkin pie. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

FOOD—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Awareness to Action” Food Drive. Help those fighting food insecurity. Continues daily through 11/21. Opportunities for Otsego, 3 West Broadway, Oneonta. (607) 433-8005 or https://www.facebook.com/events/831707589610256/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children ages 2-5, plus caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-off everything except priced jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093674526337

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

TECHNOLOGY HELP—2-3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=808574895136561&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

CROCHET—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1137408558527817&set=a.418484840420196

INTEREST MEETING—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Chamber Travel Interest Meeting: Shades of Ireland.” Free to attend. Food available for purchase. Wise Guys Sammy’s, 261-267 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/chamber-travel-interest-meeting-1144

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga.” Held each Wednesday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

ART LECTURE—6:30 p.m. “Nikki Zuaro ’16 and Heather C. MacRae ’10: 2 Visiting Artist Lecture/Conceptual Art and Painting.” Free and open to the public. ACA Room 138, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-2952.

HIKING CLUB—7 p.m.; potluck dinner at 6 p.m. “The Canadian Rockies.” Photo presentation by Scott Fielder, documenting her trip from Calgary to Vancouver. Held at the monthly meeting of the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://susqadk.org/meetings/

