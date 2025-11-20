TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Dance to Support

Local Food Pantries

DANCE PARTY—7-10 p.m. “Party for the Pantries.” Dance party to restock the food bank and pantries in our community. Ticket proceeds benefit food pantries; song requests by donation; etc. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/695820406896435?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LAST DAY—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Awareness to Action” Food Drive. Help those fighting food insecurity. Opportunities for Otsego, 3 West Broadway, Oneonta. (607) 433-8005 or https://www.facebook.com/events/831707589610256/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FREE DAY—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “November Free Day Pass Day.” Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 643-2256 or https://cooperstowncoworks.com/#events

POSITIVITY—8:30-9:30 a.m. “Fill Your Cup Friday.” Start the day with positive connections and camaraderie, share something positive, discuss action items to create positive change in our communities, enjoy a cup of coffee, and more. Presented via Zoom by the Otsego County Conservation Association. https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/fill-your-cup-friday-3

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=808574895136561&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti with sausage, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic bread and pudding. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

TOURNAMENT—5 p.m. “Second Annual Turkey Shoot Dart Tournament.” Fees apply; prizes available. Richfield Bowl-A-Rama, 20 Bronner Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2695 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1376913334109414/?post_id=1385438839923530&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Something Old, Something New: The Holiday Show.” Group show of cyanotypes, paper earrings, woodblock prints and carved birds by Lavern Kelley. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

FLOWERS—5-7 p.m. “Flowers After Hours: November.” Flowers, fun and pre-holiday cheer. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or https://www.facebook.com/events/25143283528673330?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FILM—6 p.m. “Dr. Strangelove: Or—How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb.” Featuring a talk from Dmitri Kasterine on his photography and work with Stanley Kubrick before the show. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1281226614045130&set=a.557428283091637

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. “Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament.” Benefit for the Susquehanna SPCA. Fees apply; registration required. Upstate Bar and Grill, 5418 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Trio Demeter Momentum.” Benefit concert for the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble. Free. United Presbyterian Church, 2128 County Highway 6, Bovina littledelawareyouthensemble@yahoo.com or https://www.ldye.net/public-events

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “Journey Through The Solar System.” Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

THEATER—7 p.m. “How to Make a Doll.” Interdisciplinary performance blending research, memoir and absurdity. Fees apply. The Carriage House, 76 Main Street, Stamford. marisa@thepartytheater.com.

FILM FEST—7 p.m. “Bloodsport.” Presented by the 2025 Worcester Wieting Theatre Fall Film Festival. Free; donations appreciated. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=670877512634523&set=a.146799495042330

MOVIE NIGHT—7 p.m. “Dog Man!” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events-calendar/?yr=2025&month=11&dy=&cid=my-calendar&time=month

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. “Tales of Terror: An Evening of Stories by Edgar Allan Poe.” Presented by the Catskill Community Players. Free; open to the public. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 435-1783 or https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

CONSERVATION—7:30 p.m. “Paved Paradise: Addressing the Ecological Impacts of America’s Road System.” Free; registration required. Presented online by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. https://www.facebook.com/events/1142020741475903/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

