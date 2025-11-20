Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Dance to Support
Local Food Pantries

DANCE PARTY—7-10 p.m. “Party for the Pantries.” Dance party to restock the food bank and pantries in our community. Ticket proceeds benefit food pantries; song requests by donation; etc. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/695820406896435?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LAST DAY—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Awareness to Action” Food Drive. Help those fighting food insecurity. Opportunities for Otsego, 3 West Broadway, Oneonta. (607) 433-8005 or https://www.facebook.com/events/831707589610256/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FREE DAY—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “November Free Day Pass Day.” Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 643-2256 or https://cooperstowncoworks.com/#events

POSITIVITY—8:30-9:30 a.m. “Fill Your Cup Friday.” Start the day with positive connections and camaraderie, share something positive, discuss action items to create positive change in our communities, enjoy a cup of coffee, and more. Presented via Zoom by the Otsego County Conservation Association. https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/fill-your-cup-friday-3

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=808574895136561&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti with sausage, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic bread and pudding. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

TOURNAMENT—5 p.m. “Second Annual Turkey Shoot Dart Tournament.” Fees apply; prizes available. Richfield Bowl-A-Rama, 20 Bronner Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2695 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1376913334109414/?post_id=1385438839923530&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Something Old, Something New: The Holiday Show.” Group show of cyanotypes, paper earrings, woodblock prints and carved birds by Lavern Kelley. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

FLOWERS—5-7 p.m. “Flowers After Hours: November.” Flowers, fun and pre-holiday cheer. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or https://www.facebook.com/events/25143283528673330?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FILM—6 p.m. “Dr. Strangelove: Or—How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb.” Featuring a talk from Dmitri Kasterine on his photography and work with Stanley Kubrick before the show. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1281226614045130&set=a.557428283091637

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. “Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament.” Benefit for the Susquehanna SPCA. Fees apply; registration required. Upstate Bar and Grill, 5418 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Trio Demeter Momentum.” Benefit concert for the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble. Free. United Presbyterian Church, 2128 County Highway 6, Bovina littledelawareyouthensemble@yahoo.com or https://www.ldye.net/public-events

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “Journey Through The Solar System.” Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

THEATER—7 p.m. “How to Make a Doll.” Interdisciplinary performance blending research, memoir and absurdity. Fees apply. The Carriage House, 76 Main Street, Stamford. marisa@thepartytheater.com.

FILM FEST—7 p.m. “Bloodsport.”  Presented by the 2025 Worcester Wieting Theatre Fall Film Festival. Free; donations appreciated. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=670877512634523&set=a.146799495042330

MOVIE NIGHT—7 p.m. “Dog Man!” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events-calendar/?yr=2025&month=11&dy=&cid=my-calendar&time=month

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. “Tales of Terror: An Evening of Stories by Edgar Allan Poe.” Presented by the Catskill Community Players. Free; open to the public. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 435-1783 or https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

CONSERVATION—7:30 p.m. “Paved Paradise: Addressing the Ecological Impacts of America’s Road System.” Free; registration required. Presented online by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. https://www.facebook.com/events/1142020741475903/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

Related Articles

Oberriter: One for Me, One for You!

Do you remember the sharing game we played as youngsters? We shared by dividing; one for me…one for you. Now is a great time to play that game again! When you are doing your grocery shopping...…
November 20, 2025

Bound Volumes: November 20, 2025

110 YEARS AGO: In Our Town—The following are the church preferences of the 2,091 persons interviewed in the recent church census made by the laymen of the Presbyterian, Methodist, and Baptist churches: Baptist, 452; Episcopal, 443; Methodist, 347; Catholic, 331; Presbyterian, 326; Universalist, 107; other churches, 25; no preference, 60. The Baptist Missionary barrels for Ellis Island will be packed on Thursday. Donations for the barrels may be sent to the church any time. November 17, 1915…
November 20, 2025

Hometown History: November 20, 2025

90 YEARS AGO: Principal Charles W. Hunt of the Oneonta State Normal School will lay before Governor Lehman’s budget committee a proposal for the acquisition by the state of a 25-acre plot west of the present campus upon the hill overlooking the city as a site for an athletic field. The plot is located west of Elm Street and extends from Arnold Avenue north to Sherman Avenue and over the hill nearly to Clinton Avenue. There are four houses included within the plot, some of which are on Elm Street. It will also afford a location for a school dormitory in close proximity which is needed to centralize the social activities of the school. The application for state funds at the present time is only for the $25,000 required to secure the site. November 1935…
November 20, 2025

