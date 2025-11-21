TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Thanksgiving Dinner With

All The Trimmings

DINNER—4-6 p.m. “Free Community Dinner.” Held 4th Saturday of each month. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

YOGA—8:30 a.m. “Yoga for Flexibility and Strength.” Held each Saturday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Holiday Open House.” Sharon Springs Fine Dried Florals and Gifts, 200 Main Street, Sharon Springs. (518) 424-3668 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1185787426729990/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FOOD—10 a.m. while supplies last. “Thanksgiving Food Distribution.” Presented by the Regional Food Bank. One food package per vehicle. Each family must fill out and present the attestation form qualifying to receive this aid. Oneonta Boys and Girls Club, 70 River Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1280777060760238&set=a.557601523077799

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to noon. “Santa Claus: Paws & Claws.” Pet photo shoot with Santa. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1358363582648985&set=pcb.10161253238771841

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Cultures in the Cosmos.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Something Old, Something New: The Holiday Show.” Group show of cyanotypes, paper earrings, woodblock prints and carved birds by Lavern Kelley. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

KNITTING GROUP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=857525450441892&set=a.244415948419515

HOLIDAY—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Holiday Wreath Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Cultivate Shop and Studio, 28 South Main Street, New Berlin. (607) 267-0708 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122183511854561406&set=pcb.122183511896561406

FOOD—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Saturday’s Bread.” Sit-down meal served hot. Take-out available. Held each Saturday. First United Methodist Church, 66 Church Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “Smart Energy Choices Weatherization Workshop.” Free; registration required. Southside Mall Community Room, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 224 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/resources/connections-issue-8-4-october-november-december-issue-2025

COLLEGE—1 p.m. Financial Aid Workshop. Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 574-4035 or https://engage.suny.edu/portal/financial_aid_days

HOLIDAY—1 p.m. “Quilling Ornament.” Learn the art of quilling with step-by-step instructions to make your own ornament. Fees apply; registration required. Materials provided. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (845) 325-5848 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1228755705952689&set=a.544469607714639

LATTES & LITERATURE—1-3 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1520699005622777

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

OPENING RECEPTION—3-5 p.m. “2025 Community Photo Show.” Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/community-photo-artist-reception

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring tractor rides and the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

OPEN MIC—5 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1520699005622777

SCREENING—7 p.m. “The Aura of Upstate: A Documentary Animated Film Screening.” The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Relative Harmony Concert.” Rock, jazz, country and blues. Free; donations appreciated. Refreshments served. Millpond Community Center, Route 80, VanHornesville. lcwrench@gmail.com

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Eloise & Co. with Special Guest Rachel Aucoin.” Traditional folk music. Presented by Cooperstown Concerts at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. https://cooperstownconcerts.org/

