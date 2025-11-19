TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Happy Thanksgiving!

COMMUNITY DINNER—12:30-2 p.m. “50th Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner.” Dine in or take-out available. Volunteer/donations appreciated. Elks Lodge 84 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1240944428056146&set=a.362239402593324

THANKSGIVING—9 a.m. “Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot for Hospice.” Proceeds benefit the patients and families cared for by Helios Care. Fees apply; registration required. Oneonta Boys and Girls Club, 70 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/turkey-trot/

