TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2

Gingerbread Stroll and Celebration

MEET & GREET—3:30-7 p.m. “Gingerbread Stroll: An Evening of Holiday Spirit and Community Celebration.” Presented by Welcome Home Cooperstown. Starts at the Village Hall, featuring a community fire pit, gingerbread house decorating, children’s story time with live music and more. Then wander down Main Street for holiday shopping and treats at local restaurants. Begins at the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1291383689696089&set=a.557428283091637

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be on the New Island Trail, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Laura Hurley, (607) 435-1786 or https://susqadk.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. All participants are encouraged to call to reserve a meal 24 hours in advance; however, diners can be added on as late as 9 a.m. the day of the meal. Today, enjoy a lunch of Salisbury steak with gravy, au gratin potatoes, California-blend vegetables and cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

VETERANS—Noon to 2 p.m. Free Veterans Lunch. Warm meal with fellow vets. Veteran families welcome. Held first Tuesday of each month. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122138666396895731&set=a.122109203768895731

GAMING—3:45-4:45 p.m. Learn about our world through Minecraft. Held Tuesdays through 12/16. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1358365192648824&set=pcb.10161253238771841

HOLIDAYS—4 p.m. “Deck the Hall: Holiday Celebration 2025.” Special performance by the Pathfinder Village Bell Choir, craft table and free admission for local residents. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/deck-hall-holiday-celebration-2025

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Fall Meditation Drop-In Series.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Free; all skill levels welcome. Continues each Tuesday through 12/16. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1207198191440376&set=gm.1555850125396817

GARDENING—6:30 p.m. “Make and Take Workshop: Holiday Wreaths.” Presented by the Oneonta Garden Club. Fees apply; registration required. All materials included. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1299269198502801/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIGURE DRAWING—6:30 p.m. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 483-8432 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

CHRISTMAS—7 p.m. “The Gift of the Magi: A Short Christmas Comedy.” Benefit for the 38th Annual Friends of Christmas Community Dinner. Free admission; donations accepted. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (310) 621-0084 or https://friendsofchristmas.org/magi

