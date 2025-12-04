TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5

Sing-Along to ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

SING-ALONG—6:30 p.m. “KPop Demon Hunters.” Sing and dance along. Includes light-up accessories. Admission by donation. Benefit for Worcester Class of 2027. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=768953272826946&set=a.146799495042330

DEADLINE—Last day to RSVP for the “Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon.” To be held at noon on 12/23. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School Cafeteria, 693 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2207 ext. 140 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1431226062341917&set=a.765930222204841

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Learn to Sew Holiday Gifts: Two Day Sewing Class for Kids.” Fees apply; registration required. Held 1-4 p.m. on 12/6 and 12/7. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

POSITIVITY—8:30-9:30 a.m. “Fill Your Cup Friday.” Start the day with positive connections and camaraderie, share something positive, discuss action items to create positive change in our communities, enjoy a cup of coffee and more. Presented via Zoom by the Otsego County Conservation Association. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/fill-your-cup-friday-4

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Annual Holiday Market.” Held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through 12/6. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=787407634320603&set=gm.3348570258627101&idorvanity=635887766562044

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. All participants are encouraged to call to reserve a meal 24 hours in advance; however, diners can be added on as late as 9 a.m. the day of the meal. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes and zucchini, green beans, and brownies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDEN—Noon to12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “IPM for Clothes Moths and Pantry Moths.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateAutumn2025/OpenStudio4Weeks

HOLIDAYS—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Elizabeth Nields Art Opening.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/853720353799931

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

HOLIDAYS—5-8 p.m. “Local Artisan’s Pop Up Shop.” Creek Side Station, 3193 State Route 205, Hartwick. (607) 293-6014 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1517819649582664&set=a.408679707163336

OPEN HOUSE—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Marketplace.” First Friday event. Held through 12/28. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

HOLIDAYS—5-7 p.m. “Gingerbread Contest and Jubilee.” View the gingerbread houses and vote on your favorite. Finale on 12/6. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/24309364898738134/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Register at the door to perform. Donations appreciated. Held first Friday of each month. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Limestone Mansion, 33 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “Journey Through The Solar System.” Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

DANCE—7 p.m. “Transitions-Dance Showcase.” Presented by the Wellness and Theatre departments of Hartwick College. Local and regional artists share the stage with the Hartwick community. Slade Theatre, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 435-8713 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2096691334436728?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CHRISTMAS—7 p.m. “Christmas Movie Trivia Night.” Teams of 2; registration required. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1257507616403604&set=a.458767152944325

CONCERT—7-10 p.m. “Brutal Riffs X Brotherly Love featuring Brotality.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

DANCE PARTY—7 p.m. “Inaugural Dance Party Benefiting Roxbury Arts Group.” Fees apply; registration required. Festive dress welcomed. The Old Mill Restaurant, 2318 County Road 41, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/roxbury-potluck-3hc6f

WINTER CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “A Journey of Peace and Joy.” Presented by the Catskill Choral Society. Tickets required. Also held at 3 p.m. on 12/6. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 386-5151 or www.catskillchoralsociety.org

DANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Contradance: A community dance featuring live music. Presented by the Otsego Dance Society. Featuring Peter Stix, caller, and music by George Wilson and Alan Thomson. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 433-6613 or https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

