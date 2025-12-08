TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9

Benefit Performance of

‘The Gift of the Magi’

CHRISTMAS—7 p.m. “The Gift of the Magi: A Short Christmas Comedy.” Benefit for the 38th Annual Friends of Christmas Community Dinner. Free admission; donations accepted. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (310) 621-0084 or https://friendsofchristmas.org/magi

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

OTSEGO COUNTY—9 a.m. Meeting of the Human Services Committee. Chaired by Adrienne Martini. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4206 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

COMMUNITY COFFEE HOUR—9:30-11 a.m. Grace Church, 24 Montgomery Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25201217866161148&set=gm.1810516722929033&idorvanity=128618074452248

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Stamford Rail Trail, Stamford. Contact hike leader Jim Ipsen, (607) 715-0752 or https://susqadk.org/

OTSEGO COUNTY—11 a.m. Meeting of the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee. Chaired by Michelle Catan. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4206 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken parmesan, rotini in sauce, Italian-blend vegetables and bananas. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (607) 547-4232 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

HOLIDAYS—3:30-4:30 p.m. “An Introduction to The Nutcracker.” Reading of the holiday story by experienced dancer/instructor. Followed by a ballet lesson. Open to children ages 2-7. Free; registration required. Also held 12/11. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1143012257967447&set=a.418484840420196

GAMING—3:45-4:45 p.m. Learn About Our World…in Minecraft. Held Tuesdays through 12/16. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1358365192648824&set=pcb.10161253238771841

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Fall Meditation Drop-In Series.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Free; all skill levels welcome. Continues each Tuesday through 12/16. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1207198191440376&set=gm.1555850125396817

FIGURE DRAWING—6:30 p.m. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 483-8432 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

FOR KIDS—7 p.m. “Stuffed Animal Slumber Party.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1301209042046887&set=a.557428266424972

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR