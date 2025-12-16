TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Moondance with the

Unitarian Universalist Society

DANCE—6 p.m. “Moondance—A Different Type of Spiritual Experience.” Free. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. connections@uuso.org

DEADLINE—Last day to register for the “Friends of Christmas Community Dinner 2025.” To be held on 12/20 at the First United Methodist Church of Oneonta, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://friendsofchristmas.org/

SENIORS—8:30 a.m. to noon. “Annual Senior Citizen Brunch.” Presented by Unatego High School Student Council. Games, music, gifts and brunch. Registration required. Board of Education room, Unatego Central School District, 2641 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 988-5098 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1386965106625436&set=a.750352486953371

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-off everything except priced jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093674526337

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children ages 2-5, plus caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. Held fourth Wednesday of each month. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Church Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cobleskill/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a Christmas dinner of stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and pearl onions, and apple pie. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

TECH HELP—2-3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=827253213268729&set=a.182156554445068

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

HOLIDAYS—5:30-7 p.m. “Watercolor Holiday Cards.” Registration required; all materials provided. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1242153497936081&set=a.546921787459259

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash only. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga.” Held each Wednesday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

HIKING CLUB—7 p.m.; potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Member photography presentation. Monthly meeting of the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://susqadk.org/meetings/

