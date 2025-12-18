TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19

Anniversary Screening

of ‘Dogma Resurrected’

FILM—7 p.m. “Dogma Resurrected: A 25th Anniversary Screening.” Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester.

worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1078504204296098/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FREE DAY—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “December Free Day Pass Day.” Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 643-2256 or https://cooperstowncoworks.com/#events

POSITIVITY—8:30-9:30 a.m. “Fill Your Cup Friday.” Start the day with positive connections and camaraderie, share something positive, discuss action items to create positive change in our communities, enjoy a cup of coffee and more. Presented via Zoom by the Otsego County Conservation Association. https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/fill-your-cup-friay

YOGA—9 a.m. Moving meditation with Alyx Braunius. Fees apply. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2676672599348693/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=808574895136561&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, coleslaw and peaches. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

WRITERS MEETING—Noon. “Worcester Writers Meeting.” Current and aspiring writers invited. Moderated by award-winning writer Chris Keefer. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/864431162781921/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

THINGS—1-3 p.m. “Library of Things—Meet the Collection!” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1247453320739432&set=a.546921787459259

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

HOLIDAYS—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

HOLIDAYS—4-7 p.m. “An Evening of Candlelight Shopping.” Sharon Springs Fine Dried Florals and Gifts, 200 Main Street, Sharon Springs. (518) 424-3668 or https://www.facebook.com/events/838744058909366/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

VETERANS—5-7 p.m. “Chicken and Biscuit Dinner.” Fees apply. All welcome. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1385849222877681/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAYS—5-7 p.m. Visit with Santa at his cottage. Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1277701704396604&set=a.351003520399765

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

FLOWERS—5-7 p.m. “Flowers After Hours: Holiday Edition.” Flowers, fun and holiday cheer. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1121348873110135/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

RETIREMENT—5-8 p.m. “Pam’s Vinyl Countdown.” Celebrate the career of Family Resource Director Pam Gardinier. Featuring good food, raffles and more. Tickets required. Presented by the Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency at Hart’s Hill Inn, 135 Clinton Street, Whitesboro. (315) 624-9930 or https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/csmmndd?source_id=8e229a51-6697-48d3-88c8-1138cd77158a&source_type=em&c=3XY_pRaJOwV1csiyPFmTvoiUqoVs6ocB1q0hqTSrkYXruOfTgSl64w

