TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24

Christmas Eve Services

CHRISTMAS—6 p.m. “Christmas Eve Service.” Starts with Christmas dinner and followed at 7 p.m. with the Christmas Eve Service. All welcome. Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street, Otego. pastor@christ-presbyterian-church.org.

CHRISTMAS—6:30 p.m. “Candlelight Christmas Eve Service.” Childcare available. Refreshments served following the service. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5712 or https://msbchurch.org/events/christmas-eve-service/?occurrence=2025-12-24

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children aged 2-5 plus caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast pork dinner, sweet potatoes, country-blend vegetables and cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga.” Held each Wednesday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=33672621489003321&set=gm.2691781991165419&idorvanity=1641876026156026

