TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27

Teen Bowling Night

TEEN ROCK & BOWL—6-8 p.m. All-you-can-bowl, lights and music for teens in grades 7-12. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Free; registration required. The Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1316484420284583&set=a.431759115423789

YOGA—8:30 a.m. “Yoga for Flexibility and Strength.” Held each Saturday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

VINTAGE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Vintage Clothing Pop-up with Charles and Dana.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1381996093721598

FOOD—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Saturday’s Bread.” Sit-down meal served hot. Take-out available. Held each Saturday. First United Methodist Church, 66 Church Street Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Something Old, Something New: The Holiday Show.” Group show of cyanotypes, paper earrings, woodblock natural world prints and more. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

WINTER FILM—2 p.m. Winter Break Movie Series: “Rise of the Guardians.” Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=575313&PK=

DINNER—4-6 p.m. “Free Community Dinner.” Held 4th Saturday of each month. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring snowman building, a visit from the Ice Queens and the last chance to vote in the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. “Yana King Trio.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/657941967253903

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (609) 234-7769.

