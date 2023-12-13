Time Running Out To Purchase Gifts for Angel Tree Program

OTSEGO COUNTY—Friday is the deadline to help someone this holiday season through the Angel Tree Program, as “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta partner again with The Salvation Army to help ensure a joyful Christmas for area families.

This tradition dates back to 1921 with the creation of The Freeman’s Journal Christmas Fund by Editor and Publisher Rowan D. Spraker Sr., as a way for neighbors to help others enjoy a happy holiday.

This is the 102nd year of this community tradition. The Salvation Army has gathered the Christmas wish lists, grouped by family, below. You can help Santa, and be an angel, by selecting a family to sponsor.

Gifts should be both new and unwrapped (price tags removed, please), and received no later than Friday, December 15 (to allow the elves time for wrapping and loading). Gifts may be dropped off at the offices of “The Freeman’s Journal,” 21 Railroad Avenue, Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Chapel, 25 River Street, Oneonta.

Questions? Call Santa’s elf Larissa at (607) 547-6103, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or e-mail info@allotsego.com.

FAMILY #1

10-YEAR-OLD MALE

Size: 10

Shoe size: 8

Likes: anything, boys’ toys

1-YEAR OLD FEMALE

Size: 18 months

Shoe size: 5T

Likes: age-appropriate toys,

educational toys

FAMILY #2

6-YEAR-OLD MALE

Size: 10/12

Shoe size: 4

Likes: boys’ toys, arts/crafts,

board games

3-YEAR-OLD FEMALE

Size: 6

Shoe size: 10

Likes: baby dolls, little girl toys

3-MONTH-OLD MALE

Size: 6-9 months

Shoe size: n/a

Likes: baby/educational toys

FAMILY #4

9-YEAR-OLD FEMALE

Size: 10/12

Shoe size: 2

Likes: Barbies, girl toys

7-YEAR-OLD MALE

Size: 10/12

Shoe size: 1

Likes: Army men, boys’ toys

3-YEAR-OLD MALE

Size: 4T

Shoe size: 8T

Likes: Paw Patrol, Hot Wheels, PJ Mask

FAMILY #8

7-YEAR-OLD FEMALE

Size: 6/7

Shoe size: 13

Likes: educational toys

12-YEAR-OLD FEMALE

Size: 12

Shoe size: 9.5

Likes: sewing machine

1-YEAR-OLD FEMALE

Size: 12-18 month

Shoe size: baby shoes

Likes: Melissa and Doug brand toys, wooden baby toys

FAMILY #9

12-YEAR-OLD MALE

Size: 14/16

Shoe size: 7

Likes- PS4 controller, DreamGear

Street Fighter

12-YEAR-OLD MALE

Size: 14/16

Shoe size: 6.5

Likes: Spaulding basketball/foot-

ball, ice cream maker

8-YEAR-OLD MALE

Size: 8

Shoe size: 2

Likes: Pokémon cards, Hot Wheels set, remote control spider