Timothy R. Woodard, 61; Well-Known Bartender In Unadilla Area

UNADILLA – Timothy Robert Woodard, better known as Woody, 61, a beloved local bartender and restaurant manager, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Bassett Hospital.

Born in Sidney on Nov. 14, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert Stanley and Arlene (Hadden) Woodard.

Shortly after graduating from Franklin Central School, Woody started working at the Unadilla House and Bert & Ernies in Unadilla, beginning his 36-year career as a local bartender and Bar/Restaurant Manager.

For several years, he worked at the Community Lounge in Sidney, and most recently he could be found at the Sidney Moose Lodge.

In his free time, he enjoyed hobby farming and was an avid Yankees and Cowboys fan.

He is survived by: his wife, Betsy (Nichols) Woodard; three children: Dustin, Adam and Marissa Woodard; siblings: Todd (Liz) Woodard, Kimberly (Ben) O’Brien-Young, Kellie O’Brien and Michael (Heather) O’Brien; aunt, Joyce Worden; his faithful dog, Hunter; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins, and countless friends.

Calling hours will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St., Sidney. After paying their final respects, all are invited to the Sidney Moose Lodge to continue celebrating Woody’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the Delaware Valley Humane Society, 101 E. Main St. Sidney, NY 13838. Share condolences and memories with the family online at www.landersfh.com. Private burial will take place at a later date in Ouleout Valley Cemetery, Franklin.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.