Advertisement. Advertise with us

‘TODAY’ Show To Film Locally Friday

COOPERSTOWN—Village of Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh announced on Tuesday, December 19 that she received further information on the upcoming “TODAY” Show filming in Cooperstown. Local filming will be done by WKTV and hosted by WKTV Anchor Kristen Copeland. Crowd arrival begins at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, December 22 and runs until 7:30 at the latest. There will be potential teaser shots taken at 7:30, 7:40, 7:55 and 8:10. The main broadcast will be live from 8:20 to 8:25.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

‘TODAY Show’ Headed to Cooperstown Next Week

Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh received exciting news on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 13 when officials from the “TODAY Show” confirmed the popular live daily television program will broadcast from the village next week.…

Wind Project DEIS Misleading, Incomplete

New Leaf Energy, a developer based in Massachusetts, proposes to build two large wind turbines (each approximately 650 feet high and producing a total of approximately 10 Megawatts (MW) of energy when maximally productive—in New York state, this translates to 2-3 MW on average).…