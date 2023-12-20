‘TODAY’ Show To Film Locally Friday

COOPERSTOWN—Village of Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh announced on Tuesday, December 19 that she received further information on the upcoming “TODAY” Show filming in Cooperstown. Local filming will be done by WKTV and hosted by WKTV Anchor Kristen Copeland. Crowd arrival begins at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, December 22 and runs until 7:30 at the latest. There will be potential teaser shots taken at 7:30, 7:40, 7:55 and 8:10. The main broadcast will be live from 8:20 to 8:25.